South American theft ring stole her jewelry; Amherst police lost the gold earrings

Pam Armstrong appreciates Amherst police responding to her burglarized home and later recovering some of what was stolen.

The East Amherst resident, however, wants the town to reimburse her for two pieces of jewelry that Amherst police lost, according to a notice of claim she filed.

Armstrong said she got back about half of what was taken by brazen thieves from South America, and she counts herself lucky that she was wearing some of her favorite jewelry the night of the burglary.

Two of the items, however, were mishandled by police before they could be returned to her, she said. A pair of half-hoop diamond-and-gold earrings was lost as it was being transferred between the police laboratory and the evidence room, Armstrong said, and another pair of gold dome earrings was mistakenly given to a different burglary victim.

Armstrong said she learned about the loss on May 24 from an police detective. Her claim puts the value of the gold earrings at $425 and the gold and diamond earrings at $625.

Town Attorney Stanley J. Sliwa said the town needs to make sure the earrings are gone for good and verify their value, but he doesn't expect much of a delay in paying Armstrong's claim. He said it is unusual for the town to have a claim related to lost police property because the department has a good system for logging in evidence.

The pieces were taken in a 2020 theft that was no ordinary burglary.

It was one of several in Amherst, among numerous others in well-to-do neighborhoods outside this area, carried out by thieves from Chile, according to law enforcement officials, public records and news accounts.

"To have, you know, three Chilean nationals who were arrested here in Buffalo is very unique and not common at all," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

The burglars carefully staked out targeted homes, struck quickly after dark when no one was home and acted deliberately in stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, cash, designer purses and other valuables.

Local news outlets reported on the three arrests following a string of burglaries in East Amherst. But the connection to similar thefts in far-flung places hasn't previously been reported.

"These thefts are going on all over the country," Armstrong said. "It's really horrible."

The theft at the Armstrongs' home took place in January 2020, Armstrong said, while they were at a wedding reception in downtown Buffalo.

"They broke in. They broke a window. The alarm was sounding. And they continued to go through, and rifled through, the house and opened every drawer – just ransacked the house and took whatever they wanted," she said.

They didn't want any large electronics, Armstrong said, and instead took about 50 rings, necklaces, sets of earrings and other items of jewelry, worth several thousand dollars.

"They were pretty focused on what they were looking for," she said.

The alarm company called the Armstrongs right away and police got to their home within about four minutes.

"The response time was excellent. But these guys were pros," she said, adding, "They hit a house while the police were at our house."

Later that month, three Chilean nationals – Itan Jadiel, then 36; Christian Antonio Rodriguez-Gonzalez, then 35; and Angelica Marie Rivera Perez, then 27 – were arraigned in Amherst Town Court on on numerous felony charges stemming from a string of burglaries in East Amherst between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25, 2020, authorities said.

Prosecutors said at the time that the three typically broke rear windows to get into the homes.

Flynn said the suspected burglars were arrested after a homeowner in Niagara County saw an SUV that looked out of place, jotted down the license plate number and called police.

The SUV matched the description of the vehicle sought in connection to the thefts in Amherst, based on video surveillance footage from outside one or more of the burglarized homes.

"They then saw the car driving in Amherst and pulled it over. And when they pulled it over, went to the car, they had all this merchandise and stuff in the car. And all three of them were in the car, and they got arrested," Flynn said.

The three were found in possession of purses, jewelry, cash and a safe.

Flynn later spoke to senior prosecutors on Long Island and learned they were dealing with their own string of crimes tied to a wide-ranging Chilean burglary organization.

"We are looking at cases down in Miami," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a Jan. 23, 2020, news conference announcing arrests in a series of burglaries there. "We are looking at cases in California, and we are looking at Jersey and Connecticut also."

The three people arrested in Nassau County back then were part of a cell that stole "$5 million, easy" from more than 100 homes in this country as just one piece of an international "theft tour," according to a Vanity Fair article.

The thieves traveled from Chile to the United States or other countries, typically on a 90-day tourist visa, moving from town to town, committing burglaries, fencing the stolen goods and sending the proceeds back home, the magazine reported, calling it "a network of gangsters who have been systematically plundering wealthy citizens worldwide."

Of the three arrested in Amherst, the cases against two are sealed because, Flynn said, they were deported or were in the process of being deported back to Chile, with one first taken to Nassau County to face additional charges there.

The third suspect, Jadiel, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced in October to two years in prison. He had been held without bail and received a conditional release in December, records show.

Armstrong said she wants fair reimbursement, but she has nothing bad to say about town police.

"Keep in mind, these are big international criminals and little Town of Amherst Police Department caught them," she said. "So I think, you know, that's the big deal."