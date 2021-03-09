Sources: Judge lay on tracks before train hit him

Michalski had married Gerace and Nigro on Sept. 14, 2014, in a ceremony in Glen Falls Park in Williamsville. The couple divorced in 2018.

“The judge did the right thing in recusing himself but my issue with the judge is that he should have recused himself and told of us the conflict right from the get-go,” Flynn said Tuesday. “The judge and Katrina Nigro should have notified my prosecutor right away about this situation.”

“Two weeks later we received a letter from Judge Michalski saying he had to recuse himself from the case due to a personal conflict. He told my assistant that he had married this defendant to her [now] ex-husband,” Flynn said.

The case against Nigro was subsequently transferred to Erie County Judge Kenneth Case, who is scheduled to sentence Nigro on March 31. She is facing a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison.

Lana, a friend of the judge who is assisting him, declined to respond to Flynn’s comments about the recusal.

Nigro told The News that when she received court paperwork to appear before Michalski she asked her attorney Brent Salevsky to have the case transferred because she was uncertain how Michalski would treat her because of his friendship with her ex-husband.