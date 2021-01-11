Source: Bills fans can attend Saturday's playoff game under same rules

Fans will be permitted at the next Buffalo Bills home playoff game this weekend versus Baltimore, a source tells The Buffalo News.
The same general rules as in place for last weekend’s game will be used again.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to make the formal announcement later today.
Cuomo did not indicate the stadium would be open to fans Monday morning but he said he liked what he saw of last Saturday's experiment in fan attendance for the wild-card game.
"Early indications are that it was a great success," Cuomo said in his virtual State of the State address Monday, without revealing his decision.
The Bills on Sunday began selling tickets for the Ravens game set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday – even before receiving the final OK from the governor's office for in-person fan attendance.
The team earlier had said that fans who had the chance to see Saturday's Indianapolis Colts game would not be eligible to buy tickets to a later-round playoff game to open up the opportunity to more fans.
The team expects season ticket holders to scoop up the tickets and doesn't anticipate making any available to the general public.
The state previously agreed to allow up to 6,772 fans to attend the wild-card game against the Colts, the team's first home playoff game in 24 years. Fans were barred from Bills Stadium because of Covid-19 concerns for the entire regular season.
Support Local Journalism
Fans were required to undergo Covid-19 testing and arrive at Bills Stadium with proof of a negative test. A private company, BioReference Laboratories, conducted drive-thru testing in a stadium parking lot in the days before the game.
The state also planned to provide postgame contact tracing for fans to try to limit any spread of the virus.
About 6,200 tickets were offered to season ticket holders who had opted in for tickets this season, with the longest-tenured fans getting first crack at the tickets.
Just under 600 tickets were held for guests of players and team sponsors. The stadium typically can hold as many as 70,000.
It's not clear how many fans weren't able to attend the game because they either failed to schedule a Covid-19 test, failed to show up for a testing appointment or tested positive for the virus. State officials said 1.9% of Bills fans screened before the game tested positive, a rate well below that for the general population here.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said following Saturday's game that it's his understanding things went well inside and outside the stadium.
Bills officials had said they would strictly enforce rules requiring mask wearing, banning tailgating and other health regulations.
Poloncarz spokesman Peter Anderson said 10 fans were ejected from the game, but neither he, the Erie County Sheriff's Office nor the Bills would say why the fans were removed from the stadium.
Asked whether the county executive supports allowing Bills fans to return to the stadium on Saturday, Anderson said in an email, "Safe to say that the county executive’s focus remains on response to the Covid-19 pandemic."