Source: Bills fans can attend Saturday's playoff game under same rules

Fans will be permitted at the next Buffalo Bills home playoff game this weekend versus Baltimore, a source tells The Buffalo News.

The same general rules as in place for last weekend’s game will be used again.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to make the formal announcement later today.

Cuomo did not indicate the stadium would be open to fans Monday morning but he said he liked what he saw of last Saturday's experiment in fan attendance for the wild-card game.

"Early indications are that it was a great success," Cuomo said in his virtual State of the State address Monday, without revealing his decision.

The Bills on Sunday began selling tickets for the Ravens game set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday – even before receiving the final OK from the governor's office for in-person fan attendance.

The team earlier had said that fans who had the chance to see Saturday's Indianapolis Colts game would not be eligible to buy tickets to a later-round playoff game to open up the opportunity to more fans.

The team expects season ticket holders to scoop up the tickets and doesn't anticipate making any available to the general public.