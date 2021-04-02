Sorrow, prayers and hope: How the pandemic changed religious practices in WNY

Ansari tries to look on the bright side.

“Members who have moved away and relocated, now we have them online from around the country,” he said, “and it helps sustain us with donations.”

Congregation Shir Shalom started streaming religious celebrations six years ago but never more so than now. The synagogue can seat up to 700 but the most it has welcomed into the sanctuary during the past year is 25, and only for special gatherings.

They’ve made do with “Park and Pray” services at the Transit Drive-In and in their parking lot, the most bustling of which drew about 100 worshippers and took place last fall during the high holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Organizers have learned that a key element of worship doesn’t translate well with these newer approaches.

“Zoom is terrible for music,” Lazarus-Klein said. “Cantor Arlene Frank is wonderful but when she sings, or anyone things, everyone else has to be on mute. If they sing at the same time, it will blot out the sound.”

Lazarus-Klein hopes to open the synagogue to small numbers by sometime in May.