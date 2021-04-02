Sorrow, prayers and hope: How the pandemic changed religious practices in WNY

Dozens of lilies and hyacinths typically adorn the altar on Easter morning at a packed Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.
Those who attend Congregation Shir Shalom in Amherst gather in homes with family and friends this time of year to sample matzo ball soup, apples with honey and bitter herbs during Passover seders.
Muslims across Western New York have spent most recent years breaking the monthlong fasting of Ramadan at their choice of several related festivals in regional parks.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed these and other religious traditions for a second straight spring.
“It's a completely different world,” said the Rev. Kinzer Pointer, pastor at Liberty Missionary.
Pointer and other faith leaders in the region have learned to adjust sacred gatherings as they hope and pray for better days.
It hasn’t been easy. For most of the last year, they have been unable to greet congregants with a warm handshake, gentle touch or comforting shoulder, even those who are sick at home, in long-term care or the hospital.
“For a year now, I've been in contact with over 1,500 people, but mostly by phone,” said the Rev. David Kennedy, pastoral care coordinator at The Chapel, which has worship sites in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Lockport and Niagara Falls.
Different approaches
To be sure, spring continues with reasons to celebrate.
More than one-quarter of American adults, including a large swath of the most vulnerable, have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Better treatments are available than this time last year. But risks linger.
Roughly 9,000 people in the U.S. have contracted the novel coronavirus and 1,000 people have died each day during the last week, part of a new pandemic plateau fueled largely by pandemic fatigue and new, more infectious virus variants.
More than 100,000 Western New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, and more than 2,300 have died.
Christian churches with sprawling sanctuaries – including The Chapel at Crosspoint in Amherst and several Catholic parishes – will follow state-required capacity limits and Covid-prevention protocols as they open their doors to the public this weekend for several Easter services.
Other religious leaders continue to hold off on such gatherings but hope to reopen soon.
“I will not do it until all of my seniors are fully vaccinated,” said Pointer, who leads a small congregation of about 100 members. “I cannot sleep at night if I believe that somebody has come to some kind of harm because of a decision I've made.”
“Spiritually, not being in the sanctuary, not being together, it hangs over everything,” said Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein, leader of Congregation Shir Shalom. “But we haven't gotten a lot of pressure to reopen during the pandemic. People understand the risks that we're facing.”
Trauma and recovery
Pointer is co-organizer of the African American Health Equity Task Force and teaches a course called “Health and the Neighborhood” at the University at Buffalo, with help from faculty at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
He is among religious leaders weighing risks and rewards of a return to greater normalcy.
“I've done a lot more referring people for certified mental health counseling because there is a kind of isolation, loneliness, that pervades this whole pandemic,” he said. “But I saw the numbers early that were coming out of Italy and Spain, France and Germany.
“Those numbers said that the people who were having the worst outcomes were people who had cardiovascular issues, people who had asthma or were on the COPD spectrum, people who were diabetic – and I know the health numbers in the community that I serve.”
Pointer usually handles up to 10 weddings a year. He has presided over two outdoors since the pandemic began. A third inside his church included only the bride and groom, their parents and two witnesses.
Parents of newborns held off on baptisms at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Grand Island, and more recently have avoided celebrating them with other parishioners during even sparsely attended masses, instead choosing smaller ceremonies at off times with only family members and godparents present, Deacon Frank Kedzielawa said.
Funerals have by far posed the greatest challenges.
“It's complicated grief in general,” said Lazarus-Klein, whose leads a synagogue that serves 420 families. He has presided over services after a dozen Covid-related deaths and the passing of a half-dozen others from unrelated causes.
The virus impacted all of them, including preparing for entombment and mourning the dead.
Muslim tradition requires the faithful to wash the body and wrap it in three white sheets in prayerful preparation that lasts about two hours, said Faizan Haq, founding president of Western New York Muslims, a nondenominational group that fosters Islamic awareness, culture and charity.
“It’s volunteer work, so we had a serious problem,” said Haq, a member of the Muslim funeral committee, “but there were some dedicated brave souls who kept showing up.”
Quarantines of up to two weeks for household members, fear infecting loved ones and guests, and strict limits on funeral gatherings also complicated matters, especially through most of last year, said Lazarus-Klein, a married father of three also mindful of protecting his family throughout the pandemic.
“Most of the time, we were able to do outdoor services,” he said.
Pointer has handled 11 funerals during the pandemic, including eight for people who died from Covid-19. Liberty Missionary Baptist seats 300 comfortably but indoor memorial services have been limited to 25, including staff.
Larger families face the added burden of deciding who will attend the service and who must watch online. Those who attend must go through a health and temperature screening. They must wear masks and gloves throughout the service and sit at least 6 feet apart.
“There's no hugging, no comforting anyone by sharing human touch,” Pointer said. “Those are the challenges that everyone is facing.”
Family members greet the prohibitions not so much with anger, he said, “but gross disappointment.”
Technical adjustments
In the wake of such limitations, even the most reluctant leaders in the region’s three major faiths have turned to technology to broaden their audience.
“I used to say, ‘You need to turn your face to the book instead of Facebook, but now I'm using the same medium,” said Fajri Ansari, imam at Masjid Nu'man. The “Blessed Mosque” on Buffalo's East Side can hold up to 200 worshippers. It easily handles the 20 or so who now tend to pray there weekly and is busiest on Friday evenings. Those accustomed to participating shoulder to shoulder must do so 6 feet apart, in masks.
Ansari tries to look on the bright side.
“Members who have moved away and relocated, now we have them online from around the country,” he said, “and it helps sustain us with donations.”
Congregation Shir Shalom started streaming religious celebrations six years ago but never more so than now. The synagogue can seat up to 700 but the most it has welcomed into the sanctuary during the past year is 25, and only for special gatherings.
They’ve made do with “Park and Pray” services at the Transit Drive-In and in their parking lot, the most bustling of which drew about 100 worshippers and took place last fall during the high holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
Organizers have learned that a key element of worship doesn’t translate well with these newer approaches.
“Zoom is terrible for music,” Lazarus-Klein said. “Cantor Arlene Frank is wonderful but when she sings, or anyone things, everyone else has to be on mute. If they sing at the same time, it will blot out the sound.”
Lazarus-Klein hopes to open the synagogue to small numbers by sometime in May.
Pointer will reopen his church in two weeks, at partial capacity with infection-prevention protocols, after the last of his older members get their second scheduled vaccines on Tuesday.
“It's going to be a very different reality,” he said.
Blessings
Belief is palpable in religious circles that the coming months and years will be better.
So, too, is gratitude for front-line workers who kept vital industries going, for those who tended to the needs of their loved ones and neighbors, and for all who took steps to keep themselves and their communities healthy and safe.
“Our biggest worry going into pandemic was shut-ins,” Lazarus-Klein said, “and people in elder care facilities. We set up an entire network of volunteers to call and check in with people regularly. They started last March, and they've continued through the entire year.”
Members of most congregations have continued to provide financial support. Federal grants and loans helped bridge budget shortfalls as needed.
Tech-savvy church members also have become more valued.
“I think that there'll be very few funerals going forward, and possibly weddings, where you're not having people from outside watching, and even participating, in the service,” the rabbi said.
Islamic leaders are excited about the explosion in growth during the last decade in their regional faith community, fueled in large part by the arrival of those of Bangladeshi, Burmese and Somalian heritage from Africa, Asia and New York City, looking for more affordable housing and greater business opportunities.
Masjid Nu'man was the second mosque in Buffalo when it opened in 1991. Today, there are 20 Islamic centers and houses of worship in the region.
Haq – who grew up in Pakistan, arrived in Buffalo in 1982 for college, and never left – expects a second straight muted celebration for Eid al-Fitr in mid-May, when the fasting of Ramadan ends, but believes larger outdoor gatherings might be in store this July for Eid al-Adha, which commemorates the end of the pilgrimage season to Mecca.
By then, he expects prayer services, and even Sunday school for children, to become draws in all faith communities.
“As bad as things have been, we see how people have withstood this pandemic, have persevered. It's inspiring,” said Lazarus-Klein, former president of the regional Network of Religious Communities. “I think that people feel closer to their faith. They feel closer to God. And they feel closer to their fellow congregants and to their community. Sometimes we take our religious institutions for granted but it's during these times where we realize how precious they are, and how much we need that message of hope – and connection.”
