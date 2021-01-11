Sonwil wins approval for new South Buffalo warehouse, Ellicott gets secured parking for Buffalo Envelope

A resident of nearby Hopkins Street complained about the volume of truck and commuter traffic at Hopkins and Tifft Street, but Sonwil President Peter Wilson said the trucks that use his facilities normally go onto Route 5 and the Thruway, not into the neighborhood.

Also, Ellicott Development Co. won the board's backing to swap out its parking plan for the former Buffalo Envelope Co. building at 270 Michigan Ave. The developer had originally received approval in April 2019 for a 100-space, one-level parking deck to be constructed at the west end of the property, which is being converted into office space on the first three floors and six apartments on the three upper floors.

But the firm now has a new tenant – an unidentified federal agency – that requires secure parking. So Ellicott now plans to put up a lean-to metal roof structure to cover a portion of the surface lot with 52 spaces, which will be fenced in with two gates. The developer will also build a ramp into the metal warehouse in back, where it will have another 14 spaces, for a total of 66 secure spots. Additional surface parking will bring the site's total to 149 spaces.