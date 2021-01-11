Sonwil wins approval for new South Buffalo warehouse, Ellicott gets secured parking for Buffalo Envelope

A dozen years after putting up a major warehouse and logistics center at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, Sonwil Distribution on Monday received approval from the Buffalo Planning Board to put up a second one at the South Buffalo complex next door to the first.
Orchard Park-based contractor Krog Corp. will construct a 329,405-square-foot facility for Sonwil at 283 Ship Canal Parkway on 21.3 acres of land adjacent to the company's current 308,000-square-foot center, at 315 Ship Canal.
The new facility – 64 feet in height – will be used to store food products and other items, and will utilize a new automated racking system. It will include a series of truck docks on one side, with five to six loading positions at each, plus a rail spur and 12 positions for train loading on the opposite side of the building. That rail line, which was built for the first facility in 2008, connects to the main CSX Corp. line.
"They take a lot of product out by rail," said John Schleyer, senior project manager at Krog.
The building – which was always envisioned as a twin to the first warehouse – will also include 3,500 square feet of office support space, and a couple of ancillary annexes with various services for truck drivers, including bathrooms and break rooms.
It will feature a facade of pre-cast insulated concrete panels and metal insulated panels, with glass in the office section. A fence will surround the site, and the front parking area will be landscaped.
A resident of nearby Hopkins Street complained about the volume of truck and commuter traffic at Hopkins and Tifft Street, but Sonwil President Peter Wilson said the trucks that use his facilities normally go onto Route 5 and the Thruway, not into the neighborhood.
Also, Ellicott Development Co. won the board's backing to swap out its parking plan for the former Buffalo Envelope Co. building at 270 Michigan Ave. The developer had originally received approval in April 2019 for a 100-space, one-level parking deck to be constructed at the west end of the property, which is being converted into office space on the first three floors and six apartments on the three upper floors.
But the firm now has a new tenant – an unidentified federal agency – that requires secure parking. So Ellicott now plans to put up a lean-to metal roof structure to cover a portion of the surface lot with 52 spaces, which will be fenced in with two gates. The developer will also build a ramp into the metal warehouse in back, where it will have another 14 spaces, for a total of 66 secure spots. Additional surface parking will bring the site's total to 149 spaces.
The Planning Board also approved a subdivision request from Uniland Development Corp. to combine seven parcels at Elmwood and Hertel avenues into two larger ones for easier redevelopment in the future. The northern parcel at 1984 Elmwood will have 6.9 acres, while the southern parcel at 33-35 Norris Ave. is 4.4 acres.
The board also approved a negative environmental impact statement for a planned nine-story mixed-use building at 80 W. Huron St., with 54 low-income affordable apartments, ground-floor retail and office space on the top floor. The $20 million project by attorney Peter Kooshoian across from the new Emerson School of Hospitality – which would replace a single-story concrete block building and surface parking lot for Kooshoian's law firm – requires zoning variances later this month before the site plan can be approved.