Samantha North was frustrated to learn that one person was killed and 11 others were hurt when a tour boat tipped over Monday in the Lockport Cave.

That is because, North told The Buffalo News, eight years earlier, she was on the same floating underground tour when the same boat overturned, pitching her group into the chilly waters.

Cause sought after Lockport cave tour boat overturns, killing 1 and injuring 11 Twenty-nine people were on the boat at the time it overturned, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said at a news conference Monday afternoon at City Hall, including 28 hospitality workers from across Erie County and one staffer.

“I was having flashbacks,” said North, then a recreation attendant for what is now Our Lady of Victory Human Resources, which set up the 2015 tour.

No one was seriously hurt in the earlier incident, which did not receive public attention at the time, but was confirmed Tuesday by an OLV spokesman.

It now raises questions about the safety of the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Tour operation.

Lockport city officials on Monday had said the boat ride attraction had operated without issue since it opened in the mid-1970s.

"This was not safe before. Don't say the boat never capsized before. It did," said Sheri Scavone, whose son, then 15 years old, was on the 2015 tour.

The latest incident remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the name of the drowning victim, but The News has confirmed his identity as Harshad Shah, 65, longtime president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls.

Anthony Gruppo, funeral director of M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, corroborated the news first reported by WGRZ-TV. Officials previously said his wife, Kaminiben Shah, also was on the boat and was injured in the accident.

Also, new details have emerged about Monday’s capsizing and the dramatic rescue effort in the dimly lit channel along the Erie Canal.

'Everybody was panicking'

The call for help came to 911 at 11:28 a.m. Monday: A boat loaded with 29 people had overturned in the Lockport Cave.

Twenty-eight of the 29 people aboard at the time were hospitality workers from across Niagara County and one tour staffer. They were part of a tour set up by Destination Niagara USA to show off Lockport attractions.

Crews from five fire units arrived at the scene in under a minute.

Commanding the operation was Assistant Fire Chief Jon Fredrickson. Officials said he was met by the owner of the underground attraction, who told them about the capsized boat.

Working with the Lockport Police Department, emergency responders established two routes to get to the stranded passengers.

“Everybody was panicking, everybody was yelling real loud,” Elizabeth Morrissette said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

“By the time I realized what happened, the boat was on top of me. And I couldn’t find any air pockets or anything. And I’m just trying to breathe because I’m underwater,” her husband, Dan, another passenger, said on the program.

One group of rescuers went to the "normal docking area inside the cave," where they inflated a rescue boat and launched. Firefighters paddled their way 300 feet to the capsized craft.

Rescuers used sledgehammers, crowbars and an inflatable raft at Lockport Cave A day after the tragic incident at the popular Niagara County tourist attraction that claimed one life and left 11 people injured, Lockport fire officials released new details of the frantic rescue effort.

A second group used sledgehammers and crowbars to create a hole closer to where the boat was, fire officials said.

Some passengers were found clinging to the top of the overturned boat.

The first responders rescued 16 people using the two routes.

"Twelve people were tall enough to be able to walk through the waterway back to the dock area on their own," the Fire Department said in a statement.

Eleven were taken to a local hospital for treatment of mild injuries.

In addition, a Lockport police officer who raced into the water to assist victims was evaluated for hypothermia.

Officials said the drowning victim – later identified as Shah – became trapped under the boat and was dead by the time he was pulled from the waters.

Local, state and federal agencies are investigating what caused the craft to overturn.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s investigation of the incident is ongoing, although OSHA officials are no longer on site, a spokesperson said.

There doesn’t appear to be any record of OSHA having inspected the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride prior to yesterday's incident.

The boat tour remains closed under further notice.

“It's been an attraction since the ’70s, without incident,” Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said at Monday’s news conference. “They are going to do a full and thorough investigation. If it is unsafe, then it will not be running.”

It happened before

North and Scavone said they couldn’t believe city officials described Monday’s incident as the first of its kind.

On Sept. 2, 2015, clients and employees from what was then Baker Victory Services were on the boat tour when their craft capsized, North recalled Tuesday, an incident confirmed by OLV spokesman John Pitts.

North said 32 people – about half teenage clients and half Baker Victory Services staff like her, along with one operator – were on the boat.

They weren’t offered life jackets prior to boarding the craft, she said.

The boat overturned at the ride’s midpoint, she said, when passengers were directed to stand up, turn around and sit on the opposite bench for the return trip to the spot where the boat tour begins and ends.

The boat started to feel unbalanced, she said, and it completely overturned after frantic passengers moved from one side to the other in a failed attempt to redistribute their weight.

The water was chilly, maybe 45 degrees, and it was as deep as 12 feet, North said.

The passengers were on their own in getting out, she said.

"It seemed like it took forever," she said, and she never saw any police or firefighters at the scene.

Scavone said her son remains traumatized by what happened that day.

"He remembers every detail,” she said. "He will not go into anything like a cave or a closed-in area."

She said her son helped someone who was struggling in the water get to safety.

“My kid actually saved another kid who didn’t know how to swim,” Scavone said.

The teens and employees lost cell phones, purses and items of clothing. North said she walked with one shoe on for the rest of the day.

North and Scavone said they were reimbursed for their lost belongings, but they don’t know whether the incident was investigated.

Pitts, the spokesman for Our Lady of Victory Human Services, said he didn't know whether or how the 2015 incident was formally reported.

Roman's assistant said the mayor would not answer further questions about Monday's incident. She did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the 2015 capsizing.

The co-owners of the attraction, Tom Callahan and Clancy Burkwit, have not responded to messages from The News.

North said she vowed never to ride the tour boats again following the 2015 incident, and she was surprised to learn the ride was still in operation.

“I thought our incident stopped that,” she said.

Scavone said not nearly enough was done in response to the earlier capsizing.

“Something needs to change,” she said. “If it had changed then, maybe someone wouldn’t have died yesterday.”

News Staff Reporter Grant Ashley contributed to this report.