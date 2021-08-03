Somerset power plant owner plans data mining

The company that owns the defunct coal-fired power plant in Somerset plans a data mining project there, but the town supervisor said Tuesday it will not be powered by a restart of the power plant or by a proposed new solar energy project.

Beowulf Energy, the parent of plant owner Somerset Operating Co., has created a new subsidiary, Lake Mariner Data LLC, which applied to the town June 24 for permission to erect four large buildings to be filled with computers, just east of the mothballed power plant on Lake Road.

The computers are needed for the energy-intensive calculations required for investments in cryptocurrency.

Supervisor Jeffrey M. Dewart said the Town Board amended the zoning of the site last week to make way for the data mining project on the grounds of the coal-fired power plant, which Beowulf said in May is being dismantled under supervision from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The last hurdle is town Planning Board approval of the site plan, which could come after a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall.

Lake Mariner Data's plan calls for four buildings, each measuring 60 by 400 feet. Dewart said they are to be built in two phases: two buildings to open by November and two others in the ensuing year.