Some seniors cry as they are vaccinated by staff of Grand Island drugstore

Still, she knows of other independent pharmacies in Erie County that haven't received any vaccine in weeks – or ever. If there's an explanation for that, Manuszewski doesn't know what it might be.

"We were all doing the same thing," she said.

But most of the independents are still compiling waiting lists of seniors who want to be vaccinated. Island Prescription Center had taken hundreds of names, either online or in person, for about a month.

Manuszewski said store workers personally called the people on their list when they learned vaccine was coming. About a quarter of the people said they had already received shots elsewhere.

"We went through most of our wait list," she said.

"All the independents are friends," Manuszewski said. When it came time for the Grand Island store to organize a vaccination clinic, they turned to those friends for help in staffing it.

"We reached out to a few nursing friends and a few pharmacist friends," Manuszewski said.