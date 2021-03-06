Some seniors cry as they are vaccinated by staff of Grand Island drugstore

It was an emotional three days for customers of an independent drugstore on Grand Island.
For weeks, hundreds of senior citizens had been hoping for a chance at a Covid-19 vaccination, and from Thursday through Saturday, the Island Prescription Center came through for them.
Using the Grand Island Knights of Columbus hall on Whitehaven Road as a vaccination site, the drugstore team injected 500 people with their first doses of Moderna vaccine.
MaryEllen Manuszewski, a pharmacist at the store, said 170 people were vaccinated Thursday, another 170 Friday and 160 Saturday.
"People are very grateful. A lot of tearing up," she said.
In New York, pharmacies are allowed to vaccinate only people over age 65 – when they can obtain a vaccine supply. Manuszewski, wife of drugstore owner Michael Manuszewski, said the results seem to be hit and miss.
All the stores request allotments from the state Health Department each week. Sometimes the vaccine comes; sometimes it doesn't.
"This was our second week. We had 100 doses last week," Manuszewski said. "The allotments that we're getting have been increasing."
That makes her feel confident the store will be able to administer the required second dose of the Moderna vaccine in a timely fashion.
Still, she knows of other independent pharmacies in Erie County that haven't received any vaccine in weeks – or ever. If there's an explanation for that, Manuszewski doesn't know what it might be.
"We were all doing the same thing," she said.
But most of the independents are still compiling waiting lists of seniors who want to be vaccinated. Island Prescription Center had taken hundreds of names, either online or in person, for about a month.
Manuszewski said store workers personally called the people on their list when they learned vaccine was coming. About a quarter of the people said they had already received shots elsewhere.
"We went through most of our wait list," she said.
"All the independents are friends," Manuszewski said. When it came time for the Grand Island store to organize a vaccination clinic, they turned to those friends for help in staffing it.
"We reached out to a few nursing friends and a few pharmacist friends," Manuszewski said.
But people over 65 still can join the Island Prescription Center list through the drugstore's website or by calling Island Prescription's Covid hotline, 994-5338. Many independent pharmacies in the region have similar procedures for waiting lists.
Manuszewski said her store asked for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, but there's no way of knowing if any will be sent.
Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said nearly 3.52 million New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, out of an eligible population of about 10 million people – seniors, essential workers and those with pre-existing health conditions.
The total number of shots administered in the state so far is 5.34 million, with nearly 600,000 doses received but not yet administered.
In the five counties the state considers the Western New York region – Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany – 364,525 doses have been administered, which is 93.3% of the doses shipped into the region.
On Friday afternoon, the Erie County Health Department said 91,248 people, or 9.9% of county residents, have been fully immunized. The weekly increase in that figure was about 7,000 people.
Meanwhile 154,226 Erie County residents, or 16.8% of the county's population, have received at least one shot.
The state reported its lowest Covid-19 hospitalization figure in almost three months Saturday. The 4,954 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus is the least since Dec. 7. The figure included 159 Western New Yorkers.
For the first time in 43 days, that tally does not include Francine Shelton of Niagara Falls, who was released Saturday from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Her hospital stint was spent largely on a ventilator, according to a medical center news release that said Shelton "beat the odds."
The state's rate of positive tests for the virus was 2.8%, the lowest percentage since Nov. 21. There were 78 deaths from the virus in New York Friday, including three people in Erie County and one in Niagara County.