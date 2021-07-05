Some priests accused of abuse push back on diocese's plan to monitor them

Each priest will have his own tailored plan based on age, offenses, health and other factors. All monitored priests will be required to meet at least monthly with a mental health case worker contracted by the diocese, according to diocese officials.

The monitor, who has experience working with sex offenders, may visit the priests’ homes unannounced and search the property if there is “credible information” that a priest may have violated his supervision plan, according to a memo from Fisher to the priests.

The priests must refrain from performing any kind of ministry, such as celebrating Masses and hearing confessions, and from wearing the Roman collar and being introduced as “Father.”

They also will be prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school, park or other place where children gather, the memo said.

Fisher said he expected full cooperation, and he made it clear in his memo that a priest’s failure to abide by the monitoring plan could lead to the revoking of his pension.

Ipolito objects

“I won’t consent to being monitored because I’m not guilty,” Ipolito said. “I’m not a predator, and I absolutely refuse to accept that label.”