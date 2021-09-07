Some NFL teams impose vaccine rules for fans, but Bills and Erie County stand pat

UB Football

The UB Bulls, who did not have fans at their 2020 home games, are letting in fans this season, but with the requirement that, regardless of vaccine status, they wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking.

At Thursday's home game against Wagner, the first of the season, however, photos showed packed stands with nearly all of the faces exposed and only a few wearing masks covering their nose and mouth. The team drew about 13,000 fans, the school said, which noted that all of its students must be vaccinated to attend class.

"It is a stringent requirement and we believe many of our students and other fans simply were not entirely aware of it because similar requirements have not been in effect at most other outdoor events around the region and state," UB spokesman John DellaContrada said in an email.

He said the school would make a concerted effort to improve compliance at future home games, including additional signs throughout the stadium and frequent public-address announcements and messages on the scoreboard.

Buffalo Bisons