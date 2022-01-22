 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some lake-effect snow expected overnight, including 4-7 inches in Southtowns
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of Western New York that include the possibility of 4 to 7 inches of lake-effect snow in the Southtowns overnight. 

One advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and expires at 10 a.m. Sunday for Southern Erie County and 1 p.m. for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. During that time, winds gusting to 35 mph off Lake Erie will cause relatively narrow snow bands to form, the weather service said. Blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult overnight and Sunday morning. 

A shorter advisory for northern Erie County goes into effect from 7 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday. It calls for the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of snow in Buffalo and northern suburbs, along with 40 mph wind gusts. 

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

