Some Erie County legislators again demand Poloncarz give up his emergency powers

Erie is the only county outside of New York City to maintain an uninterrupted state of emergency due to Covid-19 since the health crisis began in March 2020.
Some county legislators say that needs to change.
Republican-supported legislators say it's time for County Executive Mark Poloncarz to return his emergency powers to the elected, 11-member County Legislature. On Monday, they are submitting two separate Legislature resolutions to that effect.
"We were all willing to give him the benefit of the doubt at the beginning," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo. "We all said that we were in this together and were willing to do anything we could to help. That was two years ago, and he has refused to relinquish control the entire time. He doesn't want to work with the Legislature. He doesn't want to work with anyone."
A number of counties, including Monroe County, have reinstated their states of emergency within the past few months due to the holiday and Omicron-related surge in Covid cases. But no other county executive has maintained a state of emergency and held emergency powers during the Covid-19 crisis as long as Poloncarz has.
Only New York City counties – which leave public health emergency powers to the mayor, city health commissioner and Board of Health – have kept such a long-lasting emergency status in effect.
Republican-supported legislators also point out that while states of emergency must be extended in five-day increments, Poloncarz has been signing his emergency extension orders 30 days or more in advance.
Poloncarz has said his emergency powers are conferred by the state and that the Erie County Legislature has no authority to revoke his emergency declarations. He and his administration have also repeatedly stated that the ability to respond quickly to the public health crisis remains vital. That includes accepting, distributing and coordinating equipment, tests and vaccination sites.
Moreover, as long as the county is under a state of emergency, it qualifies for any federal, disaster-related funding and keeps the county eligible for federal reimbursements, said Peter Anderson, a spokesman for the county executive.
Republican-supported legislators say there is no strong evidence to suggest that Poloncarz's unchecked authority is making things better.
Poloncarz has pointed to a leveling off and decline of hospital capacity percentages in recent weeks due to his indoor mask mandate. He and Health Commissioner Gale Burstein have also highlighted other proactive efforts, such as expanded vaccination sites and testing options countywide.
Republican-supported county legislators, however, point to the county's high Covid-related death rate.
The death rate per 100,000 residents, both in recent weeks and over the course of the entire pandemic, is higher than other major New York State counties outside of New York City. The county's positive test rates are also higher than the state average. Comparatively, Monroe County has been doing better than Erie County has.
"The facts are, our numbers are worse with an emergency status," said Republican Legislator Christopher Greene, who tracks data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "I don’t know how you can feel this is anything but a power grab. It’s not providing better results for the residents of Erie County, and that’s not how our government is designed to work long term."
The four members of the minority caucus are introducing Legislature resolutions demanding Poloncarz either immediately end the declared state of emergency or that he end it within a couple of weeks of the Legislature passing the resolution for a more gradual transition.
Lorigo said that while he thinks the state of emergency should end immediately, he expects that the Democrat-controlled Legislature won't agree. The last time the minority caucus attempted to pass a similar resolution in December asking that the state end Poloncarz's emergency powers, the vote failed 7-4 along party lines.
"We got to common ground, and I think everyone was good with that," said Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers.
The Legislature did unanimously support a resolution last June ending Poloncarz's sweeping emergency spending authority, which had allowed the administration to bypass the County Legislature when entering into Covid-related contracts and purchases.
The minority caucus pointed to the administration's failure to purchase take-home rapid tests for public distribution prior to the holiday season as a key reason why the administration's emergency authority should end.
Minority caucus members noted that when Greene, R-Clarence, asked Burstein about the county investing in rapid tests in September, she said they weren't accurate enough to be the focus of the Health Department's Covid response plans.
Comparatively, by December, Monroe County was distributing 750,000 of these tests, enough for every single resident. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that the city would distribute 500,000 of the at-home tests. That same month, the Legislature voted on party lines to send a minority caucus request regarding a county rapid testing program to committee.
Given the reluctance of many residents to take extra steps to get tested when they have only minor symptoms, the lack of forward thinking by the Poloncarz administration regarding the purchase and distribution of free rapid tests was a costly mistake, say minority caucus members.
"We are two years into one-man control," said Lorigo, C-West Seneca. "And unfortunately, we're dealing with an administration that refuses to acknowledge when it hasn't done something successfully."
Poloncarz told The Buffalo News earlier this month that Erie County has ordered 250,000 rapid tests to distribute directly to residents and to support the county's test-to-stay school program, but those tests have not yet been delivered. The state is also providing rapid tests to counties and to schools, though not in such high numbers.
The county administration has said it's inefficient to wait on the County Legislature, which only meets weekly and holds formal sessions twice a month, when making swift decisions and coordinating efforts that need to be made to keep the public safe.
"I think we all agree that a quick, coordinated response to get these materials in the public's hands as fast as possible is best for all, and having emergency powers in place greatly aids that," Anderson said in an email to The Buffalo News.
In December, former Democratic County Legislator Kevin Hardwick, who now serves as county comptroller, said that while it was too soon to expect Poloncarz to end the state of emergency in light of the growing number of Covid cases, it was appropriate for the County Legislature to have an in-depth discussion about when would be an appropriate time to expect Poloncarz to do so.