Some Erie County legislators again demand Poloncarz give up his emergency powers

"We are two years into one-man control," said Lorigo, C-West Seneca. "And unfortunately, we're dealing with an administration that refuses to acknowledge when it hasn't done something successfully."

Poloncarz told The Buffalo News earlier this month that Erie County has ordered 250,000 rapid tests to distribute directly to residents and to support the county's test-to-stay school program, but those tests have not yet been delivered. The state is also providing rapid tests to counties and to schools, though not in such high numbers.

The county administration has said it's inefficient to wait on the County Legislature, which only meets weekly and holds formal sessions twice a month, when making swift decisions and coordinating efforts that need to be made to keep the public safe.

"I think we all agree that a quick, coordinated response to get these materials in the public's hands as fast as possible is best for all, and having emergency powers in place greatly aids that," Anderson said in an email to The Buffalo News.

In December, former Democratic County Legislator Kevin Hardwick, who now serves as county comptroller, said that while it was too soon to expect Poloncarz to end the state of emergency in light of the growing number of Covid cases, it was appropriate for the County Legislature to have an in-depth discussion about when would be an appropriate time to expect Poloncarz to do so.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.