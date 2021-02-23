Some Covid-19 restrictions remain on nursing home visits under new guidelines

Visitors who live in counties with an infection rate of 5% to 10% will be required to have testing within 72 hours of the visit or be tested when they arrive at the facility. In counties where the infection rate is higher than 10%, visiting is banned, except for compassionate care.

Layer was not the only one critical of the new guidelines.

“This not only keeps the 14-day restriction, but the additional rules that need to be followed will require our staff to monitor county positivity rates and change guidelines based on that as they change,” said Christopher E. Koenig, president of the Niagara Lutheran Health System, which owns the GreenFields Senior Living Community in Lancaster.

And while Koenig stressed that the GreenFields wants visitors, he said the state requirement that facilities conduct rapid testing puts additional strain on nursing homes at a time when it is difficult to secure adequate staffing.

“Providers are not consulted prior to these executive orders. There could certainly be better ways to do these types of things by allowing us to do what is right for our residents,” Koenig said.

Other updated guidelines include raising the number of visitors at the same time in a nursing home from 10% of the resident population to 20%.

Anyone younger than 18 previously had to be accompanied by an adult, but that has been changed to teenagers under 16 years of age. Nursing homes are also required to provide masks to visitors who do not have one.

