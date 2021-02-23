Some Covid-19 restrictions remain on nursing home visits under new guidelines

Families are upset that they still aren't allowed to have contact visits with relatives in nursing homes, even though New York State loosened some Covid-19 related restrictions this week.
The new guidelines also leave in place a requirement that nursing homes be free of Covid-19 cases for 14 days before letting in visitors.
That means less than one-third of the state's nursing homes could have visitors, as of Tuesday.
Of the 61 nursing homes in the state’s five-county Western New York region, only 18 of them qualified for visits as of Tuesday because of the 14-day restriction, according to state Health Department spokesman Jeffrey Hammond. Out of the 613 facilities statewide, 188 qualified.
“With the 14 days still in effect, nursing homes that are Covid-19 designated facilities and other larger nursing homes are going to keep having Covid cases and the 14 days will keep repeating itself cyclically,” predicted Michelle Layer, whose father is a resident at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, a Covid-19 only facility.
Layer said she and other individuals who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination should be allowed to visit residents in nursing homes since they are protected.
“What doesn’t make sense to me is that the state is reducing the restrictions for gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, but we are still imprisoning our elderly,” she said.
Layer said she is grateful the new state Department of Health guidelines allow for visits in residents’ rooms, but she added that the social distancing requirement prohibiting contact visitation is wrong.
“We should be treating the residents as though they were in their own homes. We should be able to hug them, have a meal with them and tuck them into bed,” Layer said.
Ray King, her 91-year-old father, has recovered from the virus and resides on a Covid-19 free wing at Harris Hill, the daughter said.
The state's updated guidelines, released late Monday, say visitors must “maintain social distancing.”
In explaining the justification, Hammond said: "Wearing masks and social distancing have proven to be among the most successful Covid prevention measures, and close contact is too risky to jeopardize anyone's health. While we understand the anguish this virus has caused nursing home residents and their families, by adhering to the DOH visitation guidance nursing homes are taking the proper steps to protect residents from Covid-19."
Under the new guidelines, nursing home visitors no longer have to present results from a Covid-19 test proving they are free of the virus if they reside in a county where the infection rate is less than 5%. Hammond pointed out that the infection rate is below 5% in this region's five counties – Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany.
Visitors who live in counties with an infection rate of 5% to 10% will be required to have testing within 72 hours of the visit or be tested when they arrive at the facility. In counties where the infection rate is higher than 10%, visiting is banned, except for compassionate care.
Layer was not the only one critical of the new guidelines.
“This not only keeps the 14-day restriction, but the additional rules that need to be followed will require our staff to monitor county positivity rates and change guidelines based on that as they change,” said Christopher E. Koenig, president of the Niagara Lutheran Health System, which owns the GreenFields Senior Living Community in Lancaster.
And while Koenig stressed that the GreenFields wants visitors, he said the state requirement that facilities conduct rapid testing puts additional strain on nursing homes at a time when it is difficult to secure adequate staffing.
“Providers are not consulted prior to these executive orders. There could certainly be better ways to do these types of things by allowing us to do what is right for our residents,” Koenig said.
Other updated guidelines include raising the number of visitors at the same time in a nursing home from 10% of the resident population to 20%.
Anyone younger than 18 previously had to be accompanied by an adult, but that has been changed to teenagers under 16 years of age. Nursing homes are also required to provide masks to visitors who do not have one.