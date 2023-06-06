After being closed for two years in a row, Buffalo plans to reopen its outdoor municipal swimming pools this summer.

None of the city's nine outdoor pools were opened last summer because the city could not find enough certified lifeguards, which the city is working to correct, Mayor Byron Brown said.

The mayor said the city still has not hired enough certified lifeguards to open all of its municipal pools by July 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

"We don't have enough now to open every single pool. We are hoping that we will get there. Right now, we trained or recruited over 40 lifeguards," Brown said.

The city's recruitment has been aggressive, he added. That includes increasing the hourly wage city lifeguards receive to $20 an hour from $16 an hour last year.

"We've increased the hourly wage to make the recruitment easier, to make the position more attractive for young people to want to get trained to become lifeguards. We did paid training. We did free training. So we've done everything that we can to increase the number of lifeguards and get pools in Buffalo open this summer," Brown said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the mayor said that number of pools that will be opened by July 1 has yet to be determined.

Michael J. DeGeorge said Monday that city officials are hoping to open a number of outdoor pools this summer. The Parks and Recreation Department is working on finalizing the total number of lifeguards it has available by July 1, and that will determine how many pools will be open.