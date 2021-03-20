Some BPS students to return to school Monday following cyberattack

Buffalo Public Schools officials have confirmed that the next phase of reopening will happen Monday.

All staff, as well as phase one and two returning students, will report to their schools.

Buses will run on schedule.

Saturday's announcement comes after the district said earlier this week that significant progress had been made in restoring its computer networks after a ransomware attack on its computers canceled remote learning on March 12. Remote and in-person learning were canceled Monday. Some learning resumed Tuesday, with staff in buildings and children at home. Students had a full day of remote instruction Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Buffalo was the last school district to reopen for in-person instruction amid the Covid-19 pandemic. High school seniors, pre-K through second grade students and those with the highest needs were invited back into the schools Feb. 1, some on a part-time basis and others five days a week.

Phase two will, for the most part, return third and fourth graders, as well as students in grades nine and 11.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.