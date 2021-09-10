Somber ceremonies across Western New York to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

The History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, is dedicating an exhibit to commemorate and document 9/11's continued impact and significance, located on the first floor of the Outwater Building. Through artifacts, imagery and storytelling, patrons can learn about the pivotal details surrounding these historic events. A special quilt detailed with patchwork recognizing how 9/11 affected those in Western New York will be on display and is currently on loan by Linda Hunter of Lockport. The exhibit offers a closer look into the circumstances and aftermath of the attacks. It showcases the continued impact and significance, delving into the heroism, courage and resilience that lifted the U.S. up as a nation. The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until mid-October.