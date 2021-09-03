'Solutions journalism' effort tied to WNY to feature online program for caregivers

More than one in five Americans act as a family caregiver, according to a 2020 report from the AARP Public Policy Institute. Many receive no compensation and must balance competing professional and personal obligations.
Whether they are paid workers or family members, those who provide care for older adults face numerous challenges, from physical burdens and economic hardships to loneliness and depression.
Increasingly, caregivers are younger and from diverse backgrounds, creating new hurdles for government and social welfare organizations trying to support them.
A new journalism collaborative, which includes The Buffalo News, will host a Caregivers on the Front Lines Public Forum – "Challenges of Caregiving: An evening of solutions" – at 7 p.m. Thursday to explore solutions for the complex issues that caregivers encounter.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson will host the free, live virtual event on Detroit Public Television’s digital platforms, including Facebook.
The New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative was formed this year by more than 30 media, academic and community organizations, initially to focus on the lives and challenges of caregivers.
Its first public forum in Michigan will bring together journalists from the collaborative, experts in the field and, most importantly, caregivers and the people they care for. Panels will discuss potential solutions on a range of crucial issues including the growing shortage of paid direct care workers, the urgent need for respite care, support for communities in which many caregivers and care recipients do not speak English, and training for family members who find themselves thrust into – but unprepared for – the role of caregiver, among other topics.
Henderson hosts “American Black Journal” on DPTV as well as Detroit Today, the morning show on 101.9 WDET, Detroit’s NPR Station.
The event is being produced in collaboration with Strides for Seniors, an annual monthlong series of activities celebrating Detroit’s neighborhood Senior Centers, organized by Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Detroit’s Parks & Recreation and St. Patrick Senior Center.
“Our collaborative’s journalists have produced insightful, solutions-based coverage, which has brought a new and needed focus to issues of caregiving in our communities,” said Karen Magnuson, project director. “Their reporting has given a human face to the problems faced by caregivers, while at the same time identifying available programs and resources to help them provide better care.
The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will launch two short documentary films and eight podcasts to raise awareness about caregiving.
“The public forum will help us deliver this important content to a larger audience and give caregivers of older adults a voice and an opportunity to inform us about the issues that matter most to them.”
The New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative was catalyzed this year by the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN). The network seeks to spread and support the practice of solutions journalism: rigorous reporting on responses to social problems. The New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative provides critical reporting on responses – not just challenges – to the seemingly intractable problems facing caregivers of older adults.
The collaborative is part of SJN's Local Media Project, a multiyear initiative supported by the Knight Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, and the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York to strengthen and reinvigorate local media.
Along with The News, members in New York include WGRZ-TV, Niagara Gazette, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and WBFO in the Buffalo Niagara region and the Democrat and Chronicle, Minority Reporter, La Voz, WXXI-TV and News10NBC in Rochester. Community partners include the Rochester Institute of Technology's MAGIC Center.
Members of the news collaborative in Michigan include Bridge Michigan, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Public Television, Detour Detroit, Hometown Life, Michigan Radio, the Detroit News, Livingston Daily, Macomb Daily, the Oakland Press, Tostada Magazine and Urban Aging News.
Four news organizations represented by New Michigan Media are also involved: the Arab American News, Latino Press, Michigan Korean Weekly and the Detroit Jewish News. Community partners include Front Edge Publishing, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon