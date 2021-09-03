'Solutions journalism' effort tied to WNY to feature online program for caregivers

Its first public forum in Michigan will bring together journalists from the collaborative, experts in the field and, most importantly, caregivers and the people they care for. Panels will discuss potential solutions on a range of crucial issues including the growing shortage of paid direct care workers, the urgent need for respite care, support for communities in which many caregivers and care recipients do not speak English, and training for family members who find themselves thrust into – but unprepared for – the role of caregiver, among other topics.

Henderson hosts “American Black Journal” on DPTV as well as Detroit Today, the morning show on 101.9 WDET, Detroit’s NPR Station.

The event is being produced in collaboration with Strides for Seniors, an annual monthlong series of activities celebrating Detroit’s neighborhood Senior Centers, organized by Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Detroit’s Parks & Recreation and St. Patrick Senior Center.