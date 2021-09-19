 Skip to main content
Solidarity Walk to honor founder and fight gun violence
Solidarity Walk to honor founder and fight gun violence

Many gathered at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion to honor and remember Neal Dobbins the founder of MVP (Most Valuable Parents), Saturday, May 29, 2021. All those present release balloons to honor Dobbins. 

 Sharon Cantillon

The Buffalo group Most Valuable Parents will hold a solidarity walk Saturday to honor the group's founder, the late Neal Dobbins, and to raise awareness of the federal law that they say impedes their fight against gun violence.

At the time of his death on May 26, Dobbins had been fighting for the repeal of what's known as the Tiahrt Amendment. Advocates say this provision in federal law keeps the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from publicly disclosing a gun tracing database that contains important information that would help limit the flow of illegal guns and bring public scrutiny on unscrupulous gun dealers.

Saturday's march will begin at 2 p.m. at East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, and arrive at the bust in Martin Luther King Jr. Park shortly before 3 p.m. After a few brief remarks, the rally will end with a prayer.

MVP has partnered with Hope Buffalo, WNY@Work, Back 2 Basics, SNUG, Stop the Violence Coalition, Church of Scientology, Community Action Organization, Mainstreethost Marketing, BlueCross BlueShield, Villa Maria College, Board of Block Clubs, Canisius College, Cold Spring Bible Chapel and others.

