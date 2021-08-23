Solar projects and farm animals prove to be 'perfect fit'

"In a ground-mounted solar array, grass that gets too high can cast shade on the panels, lowering the energy production. Sheep are incredibly effective at controlling vegetation, specifically right underneath the panels where it is difficult for humans to reach," the Renovus article said. "Other livestock tend to cause damage to the panels and wiring, or even cast a shadow onto the panels due to their size. Sheep are really the perfect fit."

But it's possible to use other animals to control grass around solar panels. For example, Geneva Peeps in the Finger Lakes uses chickens.

Jeff Henderson, owner of the 6-year-old egg co-op, said he installed four rows of 48 solar panels each about five years ago, and the results have been all positive. He said he encouraged a chicken-farming friend to do likewise.

“Everybody told him that it was impossible, that chickens can’t live under solar panels, that they would sit on the solar panels and scratch them, that it would be a mess," Henderson said in an interview. "We’ve actually had the exact opposite experience. It’s been an incredibly symbiotic relationship between the two."

His chicken farm was installed on a treeless 1-acre field, and the chickens had no protection from the hawks in the area – until he installed the solar panels to cover about half the space.