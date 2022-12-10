 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solar power farm coming to Niagara University

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara University soon will be generating electricity from its own solar power farm.

The university is joining with Montante Solar to build and maintain a solar array on campus that will produce 4 megawatts of power at peak capacity, NU president Rev. James J. Maher, CM, announced.

The project will occupy 17 acres of vacant land near the university's Witmer Road entrance, Maher said, and is expected to begin operations in October.

Tracker panels will follow the sun to increase power production, Maher noted, and will reduce the amount of land needed for the project. He added that invasive plants currently found on the site will be replaced with native pollinating species.

Other NU efforts to reach carbon neutrality include solar panels and live plants on roofs, the installation of four electric car charging stations and conversion to LED lighting, which had reduced electric consumption for lighting by more than 50%.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bob McCarthy talks about GOP's ties to Trump; struggle with keeping voters in NY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News