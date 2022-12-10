Solar power farm coming to Niagara University

Niagara University soon will be generating electricity from its own solar power farm.

The university is joining with Montante Solar to build and maintain a solar array on campus that will produce 4 megawatts of power at peak capacity, NU president Rev. James J. Maher, CM, announced.

The project will occupy 17 acres of vacant land near the university's Witmer Road entrance, Maher said, and is expected to begin operations in October.

Tracker panels will follow the sun to increase power production, Maher noted, and will reduce the amount of land needed for the project. He added that invasive plants currently found on the site will be replaced with native pollinating species.

Other NU efforts to reach carbon neutrality include solar panels and live plants on roofs, the installation of four electric car charging stations and conversion to LED lighting, which had reduced electric consumption for lighting by more than 50%.