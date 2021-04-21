Solar energy project proposed at former coal-burning power plant

The property surrounding what once was one of the state's largest coal-burning power plants may soon be covered with solar panels.

And ironically, the project is being proposed by a company controlled by a former owner of the power plant.

The scene is the Town of Somerset, where Supervisor Jeffrey M. Dewart said this week that sPower, a green energy developer headquartered in Salt Lake City, has informed the town of its interest in an 850-acre solar project surrounding the dormant Somerset Operating Co. plant on Lake Road.

In December, sPower merged with AES Corp., which formerly owned the site in the name of a subsidiary, AES Eastern Energy, which went bankrupt in 2011.

The coal-burning plant, once Niagara County's largest property taxpayer, closed last year after 41 years of operation. In its last years, it produced electricity only occasionally.

The power plant property covers 1,800 acres. Dewart said he believes solar arrays would be located on both sides of Lake Road.

However, no formal application for the solar project has been made, according to spokesmen for the state Department of Public Service and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.