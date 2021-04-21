Solar energy project proposed at former coal-burning power plant

The property surrounding what once was one of the state's largest coal-burning power plants may soon be covered with solar panels.
And ironically, the project is being proposed by a company controlled by a former owner of the power plant.
The scene is the Town of Somerset, where Supervisor Jeffrey M. Dewart said this week that sPower, a green energy developer headquartered in Salt Lake City, has informed the town of its interest in an 850-acre solar project surrounding the dormant Somerset Operating Co. plant on Lake Road.
In December, sPower merged with AES Corp., which formerly owned the site in the name of a subsidiary, AES Eastern Energy, which went bankrupt in 2011.
The coal-burning plant, once Niagara County's largest property taxpayer, closed last year after 41 years of operation. In its last years, it produced electricity only occasionally.
The power plant property covers 1,800 acres. Dewart said he believes solar arrays would be located on both sides of Lake Road.
However, no formal application for the solar project has been made, according to spokesmen for the state Department of Public Service and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
A NYSERDA statement said Somerset Operating worked with that agency and the New York Power Authority to solicit solar developers for the site, but no one came forward until sPower bought the project.
In July 2019, NYPA allocated 100 megawatts of electricity for a data center on the site. "The data center is moving forward," a NYPA spokesman said Wednesday.
A Somerset resident told The Buffalo News that sPower workers have been seen working on Haight Road between Hosmer and Hartland roads, and near the intersection of Hartland and Lower Lake roads. Dewart confirmed that the company is carrying out environmental investigations and other preliminary work.
"They're supposed to do a public information meeting next month or the month after," Dewart said.
Officials of sPower and Somerset Operating did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the project.
Dewart said Somerset has opted out of the state law provision that calls for property tax exemptions for large-scale wind and solar power projects, but he acknowledged that legally, the town could work out a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement with sPower.
"I'm not sure how the town's going to feel," Dewart said.
Neither is Pamela Atwater, president of Save Ontario Shores, a citizen group that spoke to the developer and raised questions about the solar project's impact on lakeshore wildlife habitat, a planned town park on the power plant property and the view of the lakeshore. It has received no response from sPower.
"Our group is not taking a firm position on the solar project proposed on the power plant property at this point as we have many questions," Atwater said. "The answers to these will have a strong bearing on our outlook."
Dewart said the future of the park plan "is unknown right now."
The citizen group worked with the town in an apparently successful fight against a major wind power project proposed by Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Va.
Apex closed its local office two years ago and has taken no steps to advance the Lighthouse Wind project. Dewart and James Simon, supervisor of neighboring Yates, wrote to Apex in January, requesting a formal cancellation, but the company has not replied, Dewart said.
There are two other large solar projects pending in Niagara County: the 2,000-acre Ridge View Solar in Newfane and Hartland, and the 900-acre Bear Ridge Solar in Cambria and Pendleton. Both have proven unpopular with residents; both are working their way through the state permitting process.
Several smaller solar projects have been installed or proposed in the county, primarily in Lewiston and Wheatfield.