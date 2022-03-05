Solar developer readies revised application in controversial Cambria-Pendleton project

The 2020 state law that allowed for automatic approval of wind and solar projects replaced an earlier process that supporters of renewable energy criticized as being too slow and cumbersome.

But critics of the new law, including officials of rural towns and counties around the state, say it tramples the principle of home rule and sacrifices their quality of life.

"This project is an assault on the very fabric and culture of the community," Cambria Supervisor Wright H. Ellis wrote in a Feb. 4 letter to residents.

The towns are formally on record opposing Bear Ridge Solar, 81% of which would be placed in Cambria and 19% in Pendleton, according to the company's application.

"We will continue to reach out to the community to discuss the benefits of the Bear Ridge project as we work our way through the state siting process," Silliman said.

Ellis' letter said the project would wipe out 7% of Cambria's farmland and affect 350 residents, all of whom have property within 250 feet of one of the solar sites. Also, he said the state has decided that solar projects should be assessed at 16.5% of their full value, a financial blow to the towns.