Solar developer offers payments to Town of Lockport

Thomas A. Sy, the town's economic development coordinator, said the IDA charges a fee of 1% of the investment value of any project it handles.

Sy questioned the flat annual $24,500 payment, saying annual increases are typical in PILOTs for solar projects.

"In our current proposal, there is no escalator," Madigan said.

1:34 Town of Lockport is latest focus of solar opposition as farmer plans small project Several towns in Niagara County have seen loud opposition to solar energy projects, and the Town of Lockport is the latest site of such controversy.

The company's payments for 30 years would total $810,000, not counting the IDA fee. Also, the company would pay Lockport's normal special district taxes.

The IDA board will have to hold a public hearing before voting on the PILOT. Sy said the board had numerous questions after hearing Madigan's presentation, and will seek answers before its next meeting March 10, so the hearing won't be held before April.

The town code requires the recipient of a special use permit to begin construction within a year after the permit is approved, which means the work is supposed to begin by August.

"We are flexible on this issue," Crocker said.

If the PILOT is unsettled by August, but negotiations are ongoing, the town may give the developer an extension.