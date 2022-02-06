Solar developer offers payments to Town of Lockport

The developer of a planned 7-megawatt, 46-acre solar power project on a Town of Lockport farm has offered 30 years of payments to Niagara County and the Royalton-Hartland Central School District, but only a one-time payment to the town.
"All the numbers are low and those numbers will be negotiated," Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said Friday.
The $11 million, 7-megawatt project on Slayton Settlement Road had been tangled in red tape and neighborhood opposition for months, but now it looks like construction will start as soon as the spring.
In August, the town Planning Board granted a special use permit for the solar panels to be installed on the Kowalski family's farm on Slayton Settlement Road. The project could generate enough electricity to power about 2,000 homes.
But the board specified that the developer, San Francisco-based Renewable Properties, could not obtain a building permit until the company made a deal with the town for a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT.
Thursday, project manager Brian Madigan presented the company's opening offer to the town Industrial Development Agency.
The Lockport Town Board voted 3-2 Wednesday against a proposed moratorium on solar power projects.
Based on $3,500 per megawatt, Renewable Properties offered a $24,500 annual PILOT for 30 years, with almost three-quarters of that amount going to Roy-Hart, one-quarter to the county and 0.7% for the Lockport Public Library.
The company also offered a single host community payment of $75,000 to the town, which does not have a general property tax. Also, Renewable Properties would pay a $142,386 project fee to the town Industrial Development Agency.
Thomas A. Sy, the town's economic development coordinator, said the IDA charges a fee of 1% of the investment value of any project it handles.
Sy questioned the flat annual $24,500 payment, saying annual increases are typical in PILOTs for solar projects.
"In our current proposal, there is no escalator," Madigan said.
Several towns in Niagara County have seen loud opposition to solar energy projects, and the Town of Lockport is the latest site of such controversy.
The company's payments for 30 years would total $810,000, not counting the IDA fee. Also, the company would pay Lockport's normal special district taxes.
The IDA board will have to hold a public hearing before voting on the PILOT. Sy said the board had numerous questions after hearing Madigan's presentation, and will seek answers before its next meeting March 10, so the hearing won't be held before April.
The town code requires the recipient of a special use permit to begin construction within a year after the permit is approved, which means the work is supposed to begin by August.
"We are flexible on this issue," Crocker said.
If the PILOT is unsettled by August, but negotiations are ongoing, the town may give the developer an extension.
The Slayton Settlement Road project is considered a community solar project, meaning town residents with electric service from New York State Electric & Gas Corp. may apply for a 10% credit on their electric bills.