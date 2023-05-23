Town and company officials Monday formally unveiled a solar farm in Amherst that will produce enough electricity to power 1,300 homes.

Colorado-based Catalyze developed the 6.4-megawatt array built on 22 acres of land leased from Cimato Enterprises at 595 Schoelles Road, off Hopkins Road just north of the I-990 and CrossPoint Business Park.

Electricity generated by the array will be used by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, which maintains housing for low- and moderate-income residents. The facility also will rely on sheep to maintain vegetation on the site.

The ground-mounted array initially was projected to generate 5 megawatts of energy and cost nearly $8.6 million to build. Catalyze sought, and obtained, a special package of tax incentives from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency that included $166,250 in sales tax breaks and a customized, 25-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement.

The project fits within the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which sets a goal of 70% renewable energy generation by 2030.