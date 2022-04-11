 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soil excavated from Niagara Falls State Park trucked to Lewiston

Niagara Falls State Park dirt

A Youngstown resident took this photo of a pile of dirt in Joseph Davis State Park, Lewiston. State Parks said the dirt came from the site of the planned new visitor center in Niagara Falls State Park, and some will be returned to that site.

About 8,000 cubic yards of soil, excavated from the site of the planned new visitor center in Niagara Falls State Park, will be kept temporarily in Lewiston, a Parks spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

The soil is piled in Joseph Davis State Park in Lewiston because there isn't enough room to keep it in the Niagara Falls park, the spokeswoman said.

The visitor center is near a new park entrance walkway whose construction in 2018 was delayed by discovery of low-level radioactive waste, but the current dirt pile was screened before shipping and found to contain no radiological or organic contamination, State Parks said.

The previous visitor center has been demolished, and a new one is scheduled to open on the site next year.

Niagara Falls Visitor Center rendering

A view of the main entrance into the upper lobby, from the architect's rendering of the planned new Niagara Falls State Park Visitor Center, unveiled April 23, 2021.

The soil hauling began in December and should be complete this week or next, State Parks said.

Later in the project, some of the dirt will be returned to the Niagara Falls site and the rest will be shipped to other state properties.

