Soda pop drinkers with breast cancer have higher mortality risk, UB study suggests

This helps explain why researchers are looking into lifestyle behaviors that may be associated with some cancer risks and outcomes.

Other studies have tied soda drinking to weight gain, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“This study is one of the few that looks at the prognosis of women with breast cancer with respect to non-diet soda consumption,” said study first author Nadia Koyratty, a doctoral candidate in the School of Public Health Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health, in a news release.

The WEB study used a food frequency questionnaire to gauge food and beverage intake in the 12 to 24 months prior to diagnosis of breast cancer; 41% had died by the end of the follow-up period. A higher percentage of women who did reported high frequency of sugar-sweetened soda consumption compared to the women who were still living.

The associations did not change when researchers included diet soda consumption as a variable, UB researchers reported.