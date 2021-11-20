Soaring local Covid-19 infection rates reach near-record levels

“With the holidays coming, I figured it’s better to be prepared,” he said.

The clinic had more than 150 vaccine doses available on Saturday, in addition to at least 50 booster shots. Organizers were prepared to serve the immigrant population in the neighborhood, with translators available to help with filling out paperwork if needed.

Although the clinic targeted families in Buffalo, it was open to anyone. People came from across the county to get shots at International Preparatory School.

Marc Bristow drove from Akron so that his 10-year-old son Liam and 7-year-old daughter Avery could get their first Covid-19 shots.

After he had his second Covid-19 shot, he experienced some side effects, he said. So when the vaccine was first approved for children under 12, he was somewhat hesitant, fearing his son and daughter might suffer serious side effects.

“Then we looked into the science behind it, and in my opinion, the science looked good,” said Bristow, who works in law enforcement. “It’s a lower dose, obviously, for them. I felt confident, so we got it done.

As local numbers rise, some merchants have taken it upon themselves to reinstate some restrictions.