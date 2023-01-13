Snyder man awaiting murder trial charged in alleged drunken driving crash

A Snyder man awaiting trial in a murder case was arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly being involved in a drunken driving crash on Grand Island, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Daniel A. Martinez, 48, was arraigned Thursday before Grand Island Justice Mark J. Fretzel on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, along with several traffic violation.

Murder case ends in mistrial after jury pool dries up A new trial in the case against Daniel A. Martinez, a Snyder man accused of starting a fire that killed his girlfriend's mother in the fall of 2020, has been scheduled for March, according to court records.

He allegedly was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when, around 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, he ran a stop sign, and crashed with another vehicle that the right of way. No one was injured but the other driver's car was damaged. Authorities said that Martinez allegedly refused to let authorities fingerprint him.

Martinez was supposed to go on trial in early December on two counts of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's mother, Maria Galazka, in 2020. He is accused of starting a fire in his girlfriend's house that caused Galazka's death. But that case ended in a mistrial during jury selection after running out of potential jurors. He was out after posting $500,000 bail pending the trial.

Martinez was released on his own recognizance because of the new charges against him are misdemeanors. After the arraignment, the DA's office requested State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek revoke his bail on the pending murder case but Wojtaszek denied the motion.

Jury selection for the new trial in the homicide case is set to begin March 13.