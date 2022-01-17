Snowstorm complicated things, but life goes on in Western New York

In front of the dining area's roaring gas fireplace at Dash's Market in North Buffalo, Dierdre Wright and Marie Moy were catching up Monday after not seeing each other for "way too long."
For these two longtime friends and former co-workers, no 20-inch snowfall would postpone their scheduled meeting any longer – even if the Monday storm that clogged Western New York caused each to arrive a few hours late.
"It was a holiday and who knows the next time we would have a chance, so we planned this for 10 a.m.," said Wright, still bundled in a parka.
And Moy made it to the Hertel Avenue store despite getting stuck various times along the way.
"It took me about three hours to get here," she said.
The story of the two friends at Dash's Market seemed to typify life in Western New York Monday as a major storm blanketed the area with close to 2 feet of snow in some areas, snarling roads, closing businesses and generally complicating things. And as attention today turns to clearing still socked-in side streets, the fact that Moy and Wright made it to their catchup meeting explained that Western New Yorkers have been through snowstorms before.
You might be a little late, but you'll get there.
Still, travel and normal activity through the region got more than complicated Monday as snow that began Sunday night pounded the area with an intensity deemed rare even by Western New York standards. Highway officials said measurements approached 6 inches an hour at one point, forcing plows carving out driving lanes to start all over again just a few hours later.
National Weather Service officials said the 16.2 inches of snow measured at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport almost doubled the previous record of 8.3 inches set in 1958.
Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said the snow, at one point, just seemed relentless.
"That's a very intense storm even for the City of Buffalo," Finn said told reporters in a virtual news conference.
Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary, meanwhile, said the storm's intensity and duration presented a daunting challenge to his crews numbering about 40 units at a time.
"Visibility was pretty treacherous from about 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.," Geary said of the Monday experience. "It's nothing we can't handle. But we're very fortunate that schools are closed and there is less traffic."
Finn, Geary and other officials all were thankful for the Martin Luther King Day holiday that meant school buses and commuter traffic stayed home on Monday. It afforded plows relatively smooth sailing through many thoroughfares that otherwise might be clogged with vehicles stuck in the piles and drifts.
Snowfall totals as of the late morning showed the biggest totals north of Buffalo.
The situation also remained relatively stable on the Thruway, which often closes sections of the highway when travel becomes impossible. Spokeswoman Jennifer Givner said the road remained mostly passable even if the speed limit was reduced to 45 mph on its western section until about 1 p.m.
"For this particular storm we don't have to do anything like that yet," Givner said Monday of closures, adding the Thruway Authority will continue to monitor the situation especially as winds were forecast to pick up Monday night and lake-effect snow was expected in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
By noon, city crews had turned their attention from major routes to the hundreds of side streets where the bulk of Buffalo's still-snowed-in population lives. Finn said crews will continue plowing as long as needed.
"We're certainly working as fast as we can and putting all the crews we can at it," he added.
While snow crews continued to battle the accumulation, officials said their main challenge was the storm's intensity. Geary noted while his department concentrates its equipment in narrow areas during lake-effect storms, Monday's general snowfall required deployment throughout the county.
"I would say just about everybody got 18 inches," he said, "while out around the airport, in Tonawanda and Amherst, it might be up around 2 feet."
Finn, meanwhile, said the travel advisory issued by Buffalo and other municipalities does not prohibit unnecessary driving, but travel was discouraged.
"We're asking people to use common sense," he said, advising against trips that could be put off until later in the week.
The commissioner said garbage collection continued Monday, but that delays were expected. Residents should continue adhering to the normal schedule, he added.
"Put your totes out and leave them out until they're collected," he said.
Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski offered similar guidance.
"Residents’ trash that was not picked up today will be picked up tomorrow," she said Monday. "The schedule for trash pickup will stay as normal the rest of the week. Recycling pickup only is delayed all week by one day. Friday recycling pickup will take place on Saturday this week for recycling only."
Back at Dash's, activity was starting to approach normal levels by Monday afternoon. Manager Joe Catalano noted that traffic on Hertel Avenue was moving nicely, the parking lot was plowed, and a giant trailer was unloading on the store's dock. The side streets around Dash's were still socked in, he said, but customers were finding their way to the store along sidewalks that most residents had already cleared.