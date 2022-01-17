Snowstorm complicated things, but life goes on in Western New York

In front of the dining area's roaring gas fireplace at Dash's Market in North Buffalo, Dierdre Wright and Marie Moy were catching up Monday after not seeing each other for "way too long."

For these two longtime friends and former co-workers, no 20-inch snowfall would postpone their scheduled meeting any longer – even if the Monday storm that clogged Western New York caused each to arrive a few hours late.

"It was a holiday and who knows the next time we would have a chance, so we planned this for 10 a.m.," said Wright, still bundled in a parka.

And Moy made it to the Hertel Avenue store despite getting stuck various times along the way.

"It took me about three hours to get here," she said.

The story of the two friends at Dash's Market seemed to typify life in Western New York Monday as a major storm blanketed the area with close to 2 feet of snow in some areas, snarling roads, closing businesses and generally complicating things. And as attention today turns to clearing still socked-in side streets, the fact that Moy and Wright made it to their catchup meeting explained that Western New Yorkers have been through snowstorms before.