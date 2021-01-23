 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snowmobile trail grooming machine purchased by Niagara County club
0 comments

Snowmobile trail grooming machine purchased by Niagara County club

Support this work for $1 a month
Snowmobile trail groomer

This $245,000 2021 Tucker Terra 2000 snowmobile trail groomer was purchased by the Shawnee Sno-Chiefs snowmobile club with a federal grant paying 80% of the price. It's housed in the club's groomer facility, 3856 Eagle Drive, Cambria.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

The Shawnee Sno-Chiefs, a Cambria snowmobile club, has received a new $245,000 snowmobile trail grooming machine, thanks to a federal grant.

A Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trail Program grant paid 80% of the cost of the new machine. Club director Gary P. Broderick said in a news release that the club paid the remainder of the price.

The unveiling was set for Saturday in the club's groomer facility on Eagle Drive.

The 2021 Tucker Terra 2000 can also be used as a rescue vehicle by club operators during snow emergencies, but primarily it will be used for grooming snowmobile trails in Niagara County, making them safer and more enjoyable for riders, according to Broderick.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News