Snowmobile trail grooming machine purchased by Niagara County club

The Shawnee Sno-Chiefs, a Cambria snowmobile club, has received a new $245,000 snowmobile trail grooming machine, thanks to a federal grant.

A Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trail Program grant paid 80% of the cost of the new machine. Club director Gary P. Broderick said in a news release that the club paid the remainder of the price.

The unveiling was set for Saturday in the club's groomer facility on Eagle Drive.

The 2021 Tucker Terra 2000 can also be used as a rescue vehicle by club operators during snow emergencies, but primarily it will be used for grooming snowmobile trails in Niagara County, making them safer and more enjoyable for riders, according to Broderick.

