Snowmobile accident in Cattaraugus County injures one

One person was injured in a snowmobile accident in the Cattaraugus County Village of Little Valley Sunday night.
The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on the Pat McGee trail near the Third Street extension, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's office.
The driver of the snowmobile sustained leg injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center.
Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the accident.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.