 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snowmobile accident in Cattaraugus County injures one
0 comments

Snowmobile accident in Cattaraugus County injures one

Support this work for $1 a month

One person was injured in a snowmobile accident in the Cattaraugus County Village of Little Valley Sunday night.

The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on the Pat McGee trail near the Third Street extension, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's office.

The driver of the snowmobile sustained leg injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the accident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden cabinet nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State extends closing time for bars, restaurants to 11 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News