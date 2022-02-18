Snowmelt, flooding, ice and snow: Wild weather hits WNY

The local state of emergency would allow residents who suffer damages to access emergency funds if made available by the state, Hosler said.

Power had to be cut to several homes and there were two possible basement collapses in town, she said. Firefighters also conducted a water rescue for a person who drove into a flooded roadway, she said.

There had been flooding near S-curves on Lake Shore Road in Derby, she said. That section of roadway had been closed but has reopened as water levels dropped.

Residents who need assistance are asked to call the town's non-emergency dispatch line at 716-549-3600.

The town depleted its supply of sandbags and were filling more to have on standby in case water levels rise again, with another potential thaw early next week, Hosler said.

-Aaron Besecker

Sink hole in Getzville

A section of Campbell Road in Getzville will remain closed to traffic through Monday morning as crews respond to a large sink hole caused by a collapsed storm sewer, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.