Snowmelt, flooding, ice and snow: Wild weather hits WNY

First came the nice warm weather. Then came the rain. Then the flooding, the snow, ice, more snow and then more flooding.
It's late February, the most changeable time of the year.
Western New York was treated to a roller coaster of wild weather following weeks of bitter cold and multiple rounds of snow storms.
The hardpacked, dirty snow that has built up over the last weeks melted quickly causing headaches overnight Thursday and all day Friday.
Midday Friday, the Town of Evans declared a state of emergency due to heavy flooding on Route 5, and Amherst was dealing with a large sink hole following a storm sewer collapse.
Friday afternoon, flooding was causing problems for Metro Rail which switched to emergency single tracking on the inbound track between the Amherst Street and University stations.
Also, the Seneca Nation of Indians announced that severe flooding led to the closure of Brant Reservation Road "until further notice."
In Buffalo, the day started out with slushy roads, but overnight ice jams on rivers and creeks broke up and the water was flowing freely before dawn.
Worries about flooding and icy roads prompted Buffalo Public Schools to decide late Thursday night to switch to remote learning for students and teachers' final day before the February break. However, the district allowed high schools athletics to take place. The sectional seedings in boys and girls basketball are Saturday so Friday night was the last chance to get in wins that count for placement.
Emergency evacuations in Evans
Up to a dozen homes were evacuated in Evans Friday due to flooding, said Supervisor Mary Hosler, who declared a state of emergency in the town.
Flooding began early Thursday and closed a section of Route 5, between Sturgeon Point and Beach roads, for nearly 24 hours as of early Friday afternoon.
Ice buildup at the bridge on Route 5 over Big Sister Creek was causing flooding in that area, Hosler said.
"It's flowing right now," Hosler said of the water in the creek early Friday afternoon.
Town officials are looking to break up some of the ice jam but don't want to trigger a release of chunks of ice that could cause damage to residences, she said.
There was also flooding in the Lake Erie Beach area.
The local state of emergency would allow residents who suffer damages to access emergency funds if made available by the state, Hosler said.
Power had to be cut to several homes and there were two possible basement collapses in town, she said. Firefighters also conducted a water rescue for a person who drove into a flooded roadway, she said.
There had been flooding near S-curves on Lake Shore Road in Derby, she said. That section of roadway had been closed but has reopened as water levels dropped.
Residents who need assistance are asked to call the town's non-emergency dispatch line at 716-549-3600.
The town depleted its supply of sandbags and were filling more to have on standby in case water levels rise again, with another potential thaw early next week, Hosler said.
-Aaron Besecker
Sink hole in Getzville
A section of Campbell Road in Getzville will remain closed to traffic through Monday morning as crews respond to a large sink hole caused by a collapsed storm sewer, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.
Authorities closed Campbell between Dodge Road and Millersport Highway to southbound traffic late this morning and shortly after noon closed it off in both directions, said Kulpa, who asked motorists to avoid the area.
The storm sewer runs along Campbell and will require extensive work, including shoring up the road, to repair the collapse, he said.
Part of the problem, Kulpa said, is they're dealing with a 30-inch sewer line located under an even wider water line.
Only local traffic and traffic to the nearby 2 Forks Up seafood restaurant will be allowed until the road reopens.
The town and Village of Williamsville have been under a state of emergency since Thursday evening over flooding concerns driven by rain and melting snow.
Kulpa said he plans to maintain the town's state of emergency through Saturday morning. He asked residents to keep an eye on their basements and sump pumps as bright sunshine brings further snow melt this afternoon.
Officials also are keeping an eye on Ellicott Creek, which Kulpa said is expected to crest at about 9 p.m. today.
-Stephen T. Watson
Three cars stuck in flood water in Lancaster
At about 1 a.m. Friday, crews from the Lancaster Highway Department and town police noticed significant flooding on Stony Road, as Ellicott Creek, swollen from the melting snow and rain, was spilling over. They set up barricades at Genesee Street and Pleasant View Drive and notified the county.
But later in the morning, they got word: three cars stuck in knee-to-waist-high water, said John Pilato, the highway superintendent.
"We responded with our front-end loaders," Pilato said, and pulled out the vehicles. By that time, police had helped the people trapped inside get out.
"One of the cars was a smaller car, a Toyota Corolla type. The minute the door was opened water flooded in," he said.
Luckily no one was injured.
"It's still backed up as of now," he said midday Friday.
Stony Road remained closed between Genesee and Pleasant View.
-Maki Becker
Rescues from flooded West Seneca homes
Between six and eight families were evacuated from their West Seneca homes Thursday night due to flooding, Supervisor Gary Dickson said.
Two families who live on Electric Avenue had to be evacuated because of flooding in their homes near the Buffalo River, Dickson said.
Flooding along Buffalo Creek forced between four and six families from their homes along Lexington Green, off of Mineral Springs Road, he said.
The evacuations on Electric Avenue, in the Kaisertown neighborhood along the Buffalo/West Seneca border, were unusual, the supervisor said.
"They've never seen that kind of flooding there," he said.
At least a couple of the families were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
-Aaron Besecker
Flooding shorts out electricity in Chautauqua County government building
The Gerace Office Building in Mayville and the Chautauqua County Courthouse were closed Friday after flood water seeped into a conduit that houses the electrical unit which powers the building, causing it to short out Thursday, said County Executive Paul Wendel.
That knocked out internet and phone services at the building for several hours.
Wendel, working from his office using his charged-up laptop Friday, said the manufacturer of the breaker was driving a replacement part from North Carolina to Mayville and should be in town by early Saturday morning.
"We should have the building up and operational by the end of business tomorrow," Wendel said.
In the meantime, flooding was reported along the Conewango Creek in southern Chautauqua County around Frewsburg and Kiantone.