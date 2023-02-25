The winter season of 2002-2023 probably won't end up as the snowiest. That possibly untouchable record still belongs to the winter that gave Western New York the Blizzard of '77.

It also has no chance of being the coldest. (Closer to the opposite.)

But when it comes to weirdest, this winter might be one for the books.

"It’s been a very strange winter," said Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Even weirder still have been the relatively mild temperatures in between generational events, he said.

The Buffalo Niagara region is still reeling from the blizzard that walloped the area on Dec. 23 and 24.

Those warm temperatures helped keep Lake Erie from freezing, which made for some lake-effect weather that we'll be talking about for years.

More than 6 1/2 feet of snow fell on Hamburg and Orchard Park during an early winter storm that paralyzed parts of Buffalo and the Southtowns in late November. Between 4 to 5 feet of fell in Elma, East Aurora and Boston, while the rest of Erie County saw snowfall totals of between 1 foot to just under 4 feet, according to the National Weather Service. No place in Erie County received less than a foot of snow as a result of the storm.

Then, mere days before the winter solstice that marks the first day of winter, lake effect bands of snow pelted southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, dropping nearly 20 inches of snow in Eden, West Seneca and Hamburg and nearly a foot of snow at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

That was followed shortly after by the most sustained and deadliest snow event of the season, a blizzard that started early on Dec. 23 and didn't let up until early Christmas morning. The deaths of 47 people were attributed to the storm, along with multi-millions of dollars in property damage.

In a letter to President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Rep. Nick Langworthy of Amherst both requested that FEMA recognize the December blizzard as a snowstorm of record and support granting New York State a Major Disaster Declaration that includes snow assistance.

Earlier this month, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz met with Biden while in Washington, D.C., for a National Association of Counties conference to urge the president to declare the blizzard a "major disaster," which would free up millions more in FEMA reimbursement for storm response and clean-up efforts by local governments, if approved.

But what about what happened when we weren't getting buried?

"Outside of those big events, we’ve virtually had no winter at all. It’s been very warm and virtually snowless," Hitchcock said.

About 119 inches of snow has fallen so far this winter, higher than an average year, but far below the famous – or infamous – 199.4 that buried the region in 1976-1977.

The story is similar in the rest of the state.

"Everywhere else in the region is way below normal for snowfall. We’re the only places that got those big events, which were localized and immediately downwind of the lakes," said Hitchcock, who added that Rochester and Syracuse are almost historically low on snow this winter.

"The big lake effect events we’ve had have been centered on the same place – centered on Buffalo, more so than the traditional snow belts, if you will, across the Southern Tier. They haven’t had any big lake-effect events, at all, in places where they usually get numerous events through the year," he said.

Why was it centered on Buffalo?

"It’s more of an influence of it being so mild and so little winter. Not many instances of heavy lake-effect snow. I think the big story overall is how warm of a winter it’s been, with just a few really big events sprinkled in," Hitchcock said.