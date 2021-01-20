Snowfall totals top out at nearly 30 inches in Erie, Cattaraugus counties

Perrysburg in Cattaraugus County and the Town of Boston in southern Erie County saw the most snow over in the region over the last three days, according to figures released Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Public reports to the weather service indicated 29.5 inches of snow were recorded in Perrysburg and 29 inches in Boston. Not all data released by the agency are considered official.

Here's the rest of the snowfall leaderboard, with measurements updated as of Wednesday morning:

• Sardinia - 21 inches

• Mayville - 15.5

• Java Center - 15

• East Aurora - 14.3

• Warsaw - 12.5

• Elma - 11.1

• Falconer - 9

• Pavilion - 6.5

• Rushford - 6.2

• Batavia - 6

• Hamburg - 5.4

• West Seneca - 4.6

• Cheektowaga - 3.9

• Clarence Center - 3.1

