 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snowfall totals top out at nearly 30 inches in Erie, Cattaraugus counties
0 comments

Snowfall totals top out at nearly 30 inches in Erie, Cattaraugus counties

Support this work for $1 a month
Wildart (copy)

Dennis Dains blows snow out of his driveway on Tuesday.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Perrysburg in Cattaraugus County and the Town of Boston in southern Erie County saw the most snow over in the region over the last three days, according to figures released Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Public reports to the weather service indicated 29.5 inches of snow were recorded in Perrysburg and 29 inches in Boston. Not all data released by the agency are considered official.

Here's the rest of the snowfall leaderboard, with measurements updated as of Wednesday morning:

• Sardinia - 21 inches

• Mayville - 15.5

• Java Center - 15

• East Aurora - 14.3

• Warsaw - 12.5

• Elma - 11.1

• Falconer - 9

• Pavilion - 6.5

• Rushford - 6.2

• Batavia - 6

• Hamburg - 5.4

• West Seneca - 4.6

• Cheektowaga - 3.9

• Clarence Center - 3.1

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News