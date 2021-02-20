 Skip to main content
Snowfall totals: More than 2 feet reported in Southtowns
Here are the snowstorm snowfall totals of at least 4 inches received by the National Weather Service as of noon Saturday.

Erie County

West Falls – 30 inches

Boston – 29.5

Angola – 19

Colden – 18.4

Glenwood – 16

Angola on the Lake – 14

Eden – 13.8

Hamburg – 13

South Wales – 13

Holland – 11.8

Orchard Park – 11

East Aurora – 10.8

Marilla – 9

Sardinia – 8.5

Springville – 8

Elma Center – 6.7

Lake View – 4.1

Chautauqua County

Silver Creek – 5.5

Fredonia – 4.5

Wyoming County

Warsaw – 6.4 

According to the weather service, these observations are collected from volunteers using varying equipment, and not all measurements are considered official.

