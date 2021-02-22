 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snowfall totals: 5 inches in Niagara Falls, 3 at Buffalo airport
0 comments

Snowfall totals: 5 inches in Niagara Falls, 3 at Buffalo airport

Support this work for $1 a month

Here are the snowfall totals of at least 2 inches received by the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Erie County

Buffalo Airport (official NWS) – 3.1 inches

Buffalo – 2.4 

Kenmore – 2.1

Boston – 2

Tonawanda – 2

Niagara County 

Niagara Falls – 5

Sanborn – 2.5

North Tonawanda – 2

Chautauqua County 

Falconer – 2.5

Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus – 2

Little Valley – 2

According to the weather service, these observations are collected from volunteers using varying equipment, and not all measurements are considered official.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology could help speed up surgical recoveries

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News