Snowfall totals: 5 inches in Niagara Falls, 3 at Buffalo airport

Here are the snowfall totals of at least 2 inches received by the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Erie County
Buffalo Airport (official NWS) – 3.1 inches
Buffalo – 2.4
Kenmore – 2.1
Boston – 2
Tonawanda – 2
Niagara County
Niagara Falls – 5
Sanborn – 2.5
North Tonawanda – 2
Chautauqua County
Falconer – 2.5
Cattaraugus County
Cattaraugus – 2
Little Valley – 2
According to the weather service, these observations are collected from volunteers using varying equipment, and not all measurements are considered official.
