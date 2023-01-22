 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow this afternoon could cut visibility to less than half mile

  Updated
The National Weather Service says snow with lower visibility is developing over Western New York.

"Expect visibility down to a mile with snowfall rates up to a half inch per hour in most areas," the Weather Service said Sunday afternoon in a special weather statement for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Snow could last until 4:15 p.m., the Weather Service said in a tweet.

Visibility could be down to less than a half mile with snow falling at 1 inch per hour near the New York/Pennsylvania state line and western Southern Tier. That's where a winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday for widespread snow.

