Snow this afternoon could cut visibility to less than half mile

The National Weather Service says snow with lower visibility is developing over Western New York.

"Expect visibility down to a mile with snowfall rates up to a half inch per hour in most areas," the Weather Service said Sunday afternoon in a special weather statement for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Snow could last until 4:15 p.m., the Weather Service said in a tweet.

Visibility could be down to less than a half mile with snow falling at 1 inch per hour near the New York/Pennsylvania state line and western Southern Tier. That's where a winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday for widespread snow.

BUF issues SNOW WITH LOWER VISIBILITY DEVELOPING OVER WESTERN NEW YORK till 4:15 PM EST https://t.co/QC9bs3XZzP — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 22, 2023