Snow stories: Here's how some Western New Yorkers weathered 'Snowvember 2.0'

The snow was coming down so hard and fast in Hamburg that police cars and even some plows were getting stuck.

Route 5 in Lakeview, usually a busy road, was deserted, except for a couple of snowmobilers.

In Orchard Park, the bull's-eye of the storm, downed tree limbs brought down power lines leaving thousands without power for much of the day.

An East Aurora snowplow driver, up since 4 a.m., struggled to clear the snow, which seemed unusually heavy.

And in the William-Bailey section of Buffalo, a West Side man who couldn't get his car out of a snow-clogged intersection got unexpected help from a group of men in town from Cincinnati.

A lake-effect storm, fueled by frigid air from the north and the far-from-frozen water of Lake Erie, bombarded a swath of Lake Erie in several feet of snow starting Thursday night and into Friday. True to fashion, the lake-effect snowband was narrow and intense. Areas in its path – Blasdell, Hamburg, Orchard Park, West Seneca and South Buffalo – were buried in snow while areas north just saw a few inches.

Here's how some Western New Yorkers weathered the storm:

Lots of snow, no power, and a baby in the house

Ben Wilson was getting a little worried. He woke up in his home in the village of Orchard Park on Friday morning and looked out to the window to see a wall of white.

There was no way he was going to make it to his work in the Town of Tonawanda, or even his driveway.

He spent the morning trying to keep up with snow – shoveling, snowblowing and raking his roof.

Then the power went out about 9 a.m. That was especially worrisome for Ben and his wife, Jess, because they have a 9-month-old son, Andy.

As the temperature dipped inside their house, they wrapped little Andy in a fleece onesie and a cozy sleep sack to keep him warm. The couple talked about trying to drive out to one of their parents' homes. "We probably couldn't have made it," he said. They thought about driving until they saw a house with smoke coming out of the chimney and knocking to ask for help.

But then the power came back on about noon and they turned on the gas fireplace to warm the place back up.

The snow hadn't stopped as of 5 p.m., and Wilson said he was getting ready to go back outside. "Everything I did before was negated," he said.

A famous visitor in Hamburg

If you're in Hamburg, stay off the roads, town police pleaded with the public Friday morning.

"Most roads in the area are impassable," they posted on Facebook. "Our patrol cars are getting stuck going to assist disabled vehicles."

It was so bad plows were getting stuck, too.

"Our issue is getting stuck because it's so, so heavy and then the plows are getting stuck, so they're having a little bit of hard time getting through," said Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ed Hughes.

But it was just that kind of hardcore weather that drew Jim Cantore, star meteorologist with The Weather Channel and his crew to a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots Friday morning.

"We just set up shop and begin to tell stories – plows are going by, people walking down the street – it just builds," Cantore said.

A neighborly city

Ploe Kaw, who lives on the West Side, was trying to get home when he swerved right to get out of the way of the car behind snow-covered William Street, at Bailey Avenue.

When the light turned red, he tried to go forward but he was stuck. His tires just spun and spun. He tried to move the snow from his tires with a windshield scraper, but that didn’t work. Neither did a shovel.

Then a pickup with snow equipment in the back pulled up.

“Do you need help?” one of the men inside yelled.

Four men jumped out and they spent the next several minutes attaching a rope to the front of Kaw’s car and then yanking him free.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hakim Grant said he’s originally from Buffalo but moved to Cincinnati. He came back after a relative told him about the storm. He and his friends have been driving around helping people. Sometimes they’re paid. Sometimes, they do it for free.

At King Tire, located on the same intersection, Jackline Acevedo and her three daughters found the only auto shop in the city that would help them. Acevedo discovered Friday that she had a flat tire and drove from Black Rock on a spare tire to get a new one.

"I was scared," she said of the drive. She thought: "Dang, I don't know if I'm going to make it."

But with a new tire, she was relieved. "I'm happy. I have my four-wheel drive," she said of her Kia Sportage. She said she would next take her girls to the store to get some snacks, and something for herself, too.

"It's my birthday," she said.

A plowman's plight

Rob Ruffner, a private plow driver in East Aurora, was up at 4 a.m. in his black pickup truck to plow out people's driveways.

It was no easy task Friday. He got stuck three times himself.

“It’s really hard to plow because it’s super heavy and if you don’t hit it the first time and you try to back up, you’re on pure ice.”

The jobs took longer that usual and he knew his customers would be getting impatient.

“I’m sure everyone is asking, ‘Where’s my guy?’ but there’s just nowhere to go," he pointed out.

He had one piece of advice for the public as workers like him tried to do their jobs: "Stay home."

A kingdom for a snowblower

Someone was looking for a snowblower on an Eden Facebook page Friday.

"I can plow out your driveway when I come and purchase it," the post said. "DM me."

Some driveways needed more than a snowblower.

Photos: Western New York snow scenes From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff peered outside Friday morning to gauge the impact of the winter storm on their neigh…

The snow was steady throughout the day, and just when it looked to be letting up, another wave came.

"It's been a pretty typical snowfall for us, thank goodness," Supervisor Melissa M. Hartman said.

She said a few trees and wires were down, but no widespread power outages.

Hartman said it made sense enacting a driving ban Thursday before the storm kicked into high gear, and it helped plow crews clear the roads.

"Everybody was able to get home last night, and they stayed home," she said.

Some thought Eden would be on just the southern edge of the lake-effect snowfall, but the northern part of the town seemed to be closer to the middle of the band, at times.

"We had about 2 feet in the northern part of the town, around a foot in the southern, so there's been quite a difference," Hartman said.

Geeking out on the weather

David Niedbala admits he's a weather geek. He's also a professional landscape photographer.

So when the storm, he knew he wanted to find a good vantage point to help visualize the power of a lake-effect storm.

He remembered the image of "wall of snow" from the November 2014 storm – a clear line of dark, ominous clouds that formed to the south of the City of Buffalo.

On Friday, he climbed to the top of the observation tower at the Erie Basin Marina to witness – and document – what turned out to be a similar storm.

"This is Snowvember 2.0, without a doubt," he said, looking out at the dark, billowing clouds over Lake Erie.

News staff reporters Charlie Specht, Barbara O'Brien, Aaron Besecker and Jay Jokasz contributed to this report.