Look for snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday night and Thursday in Western New York, but it's a little early to pinpoint where.

"If you need to go to work or need to go out on Thursday, just be careful," said Dan Kelly, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "Untreated surfaces will be slick."

Preliminary forecasts have snow moving into Western New York Wednesday afternoon, although closer to Lake Erie it could be rain.

"It's going to be an interesting system," Kelly said. "As we approach things, it could change a little bit."

The snow will start to mix with some sleet and freezing rain in the Southern Tier Wednesday evening before shifting north.

Sleet and freezing rain should get to Buffalo around 7 p.m., Kelly said. Then it will change to rain, freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night, while there will be rain in the western Southern Tier.

As temperatures warm by Thursday morning, the precipitation in southern Erie and southern Wyoming counties will turn to rain.

Freezing rain and sleet will be seen across northern Erie, Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties, Kelly said.

"Freezing rain does persist for most of Thursday across that area," he said.

It could turn to rain in Buffalo, but it will likely be freezing rain north of the city.

"There is potential there for some ice accumulations," he said.

There could be 0.1 to 0.2 inch of ice, which could bring down some weaker tree branches or some power lines, Kelly said.

Temperatures Thursday will range from the upper 50s near the Pennsylvania line to around 30 across Niagara and Orleans counties.