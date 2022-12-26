Snow outlook: No wind, but more lake-effect snow to blanket Buffalo; storm total nears 49" at airport

Don't put a cap on the snowfall total for the Blizzard of '22 quite yet.

Another 6 to 12 inches of snow – this time, the light and fluffy variety – is expected throughout the day to add to the 49 inches already measured as of 8 a.m. at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

"It will fall in two different batches, but will be pretty fluffy," said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the airport. "And no wind."

The City of Buffalo was being blanketed by a band moving northward early this morning, Hitchcock said, which is expected to let up later in the morning as it drifts into the Northtowns, where it is forecast to strengthen a bit more.

It will then head back south toward the city in an event featuring two separate sessions. When it is all over, it could put the storm total near 60 inches, and make up the bulk of the 98 inches already measured this season, he said.

"It will finally weaken by tomorrow afternoon, and that will be it," Hitchcock said.

By Wednesday, he said, temperatures will begin to climb above 30 degrees, then to the mid-40s on Thursday and even into the 50s Friday through Sunday.

"There will be some rain then, but we don't think enough to cause any flooding concern," he said. "But we'll be keeping an eye on it."