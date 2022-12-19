Snow, high wind and bone-chilling cold in store for holiday weekend

Yet another storm is headed our way.

An arctic blast is due to arrive in Western New York this weekend, bringing with it rain that will turn into snow, high winds and bone-chillingly cold temperatures in time for Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

"There's a big system coming in for late week," National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said Monday.

"It's going to impact pretty much all of the Great Lakes into the Northeast," she added.

The setup for the big punch is expected to arrive Thursday night and build with a severe temperature drop late Friday that will bring snow Saturday that is forecast to last into Christmas Day.

"It's not really lake effect," Jurkowski said of the anticipated precipitation. "It's a more synoptic system, meaning more of a wide scale or broad scale system."

She said details of the impending storm were still emerging Monday, but its main features are likely to be rain that will turn into freezing rain as the temperature drops, followed by widespread snow and high winds.

"It's going to impact travel for the holiday quite a bit," Jurkowski said.

That could prove to be problematic for local residents who are planning to travel to Chicago for Saturday's National Football League matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears.

"Air travel is going to be quite difficult because of the high winds. It's going to become really windy starting Friday into Saturday," Jurkowski said.

As temperatures begin to plummet throughout the day Friday, Jurkowski said, the freezing rain will begin to change over into snow.

"So, we're looking at a flash freeze. That will make driving difficult when things start to get cold quickly. Then, you're looking at snow to follow after that for Saturday into Sunday," she said.

If the storm tracks to the west, it is likely the region will see more rain with the flash freezing and temperature drop, Jurkowski said. If it tracks east, there will be more snow, she added.

Jurkowski said it was too early Monday to tell what kinds of accumulations to expect for Saturday and Sunday.

"It's more like something we'll have to keep our eye on for right now," she said.

A lake effect system could begin setting up Saturday and last into Christmas Day on Sunday.

"It will start up more in the Northtowns and Niagara Falls region and probably drift south. It's still too early to tell. It's going to be across Western New York through Christmas Eve, Christmas Day at the moment," Jurkowski said.

"So, this is going to be a low pressure system that's going to dive down out of Canada into the Rockies, then it will kind of form over the Midwest and then go across the central Great Lakes ... And it's going to strengthen quite quickly. It's going to impact a vast majority of the Great Lakes and the Northeast," she added.