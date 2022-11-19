Snow falling in Niagara County, but nothing like in the Southtowns

Snow is falling today on Niagara Falls and parts of Niagara County, after that area dodged Friday's storm that dumped up to 5 feet of snow in Erie County's Southtowns.

The National Weather Service issued an urgent winter weather message for Niagara County at 10:15 a.m. today, advising that a lake-effect snow warning remains in effect until Sunday morning.

Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected, with the heaviest amounts of snow in the western part of the county, the National Weather Service said. It warned that travel could be very difficult to impossible as blowing snow will reduce visibility. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected.

“The winter storm is pretty much following the pattern that the National Weather Service had predicted for Niagara County in our briefings throughout the week," said Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz. "Right now, the western and southern portions of Niagara County have received considerably more snow that northern Niagara County. Having said that, I have been in regular communication with our Department of Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office and thus far, we do not see any significant issues. We do not have any plans at this time for travel advisories, though we would caution residents that roads can be slick in places and to avoid any unnecessary travel. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and be prepared to take any actions regarding travel and safety should they be deemed necessary."

The New York State Thruway's traffic cameras showed traffic flowing on the I-190 at the Grand Island bridges, although visibility looked poor and there was some snow on the highway.

The City of Lockport Police Department issued a driving advisory from 10 a.m. today until 9 a.m. Sunday, telling motorists to use extreme caution if they must drive.

In the Village of Lewiston, snow was falling this morning, but it appeared a total of only 2 inches had accumulated on the ground.