In a season when winter has shown us its full fury, it's no surprise Buffalo is far ahead in the statewide and national rankings for snowfall.

Buffalo is on track to win both the Golden Snowball, for highest snow total among upstate New York cities with at least 100,000 people, and the Golden Snow Globe, for the snowiest big cities across America.

And it's not even close. In the Snowball contest, for example, Buffalo has received more than twice as much snow as second-place Syracuse.

"It's been over for a while," said Pat DeCoursey, who tabulates snowfall totals for both sets of rankings online.

DeCoursey lives outside Syracuse, which is to snow what the mighty Southeastern Conference is to college football. Syracuse has dominated the Golden Snowball competition for decades.

But the winter of 2022-23 – already one of snowiest in Buffalo's history – should keep Buffalo atop Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany for the second year in a row. In fact, it's the third time in five years Buffalo is set to win both snow contests.

This is welcome news to Stephen Vermette, who teaches meteorology and climatology at SUNY Buffalo State University and is the keeper of the Golden Snowball trophy here.

After a lengthy struggle to get the trophy to Buffalo last year, Vermette has taken it on a regional tour to help residents embrace their wintry reputation.

Even, he said, in a season when Buffalo saw how deadly winter weather can be.

"Good and bad, I can't imagine Buffalo without snow," Vermette said. "It's kind of like, you think of beef on weck and Buffalo wings and snow. If we didn't have that, I think we're missing a part of what defines Buffalo."

Both DeCoursey and Vermette said it's astonishing how early in the winter season we took an all-but-insurmountable lead in the snowfall contests.

"It's all due to those two storms for the most part," Vermette said.

The first, between Nov. 17 and 19, dumped 37 inches of snow at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where the official snowfall totals are recorded. That's less than half the 81 inches that fell in Hamburg, one of numerous Southtowns communities pounded by a storm that left five people dead.

Then, a terrible blizzard gripped the region starting on Dec. 23, with powerful winds and deep snow limiting recovery efforts for days.

This storm, which dropped 50 inches of snow at the airport between Dec. 23 and 26, left 47 people dead and raised questions about how well prepared regional governments had been.

By Dec. 31, winter-weary Buffalo had an official 101.6 inches of snow, or a staggering 68.5 inches more than the 33 inches the region normally sees by that point in the season.

Conversely, Syracuse and Rochester have had lighter-than-normal snow totals this winter.

This means, even though this area had less snow than usual in January and February, we're still running away with the Golden Snowball.

"Buffalo took a little bit of the fun out of the contest," DeCoursey said.

If another flurry failed to fall in the 2022-2023 season, this would go down as the fifth snowiest winter for Buffalo on record. (The epic winter of 1976-1977, with just shy of 200 inches, is still the champ.)

As of Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo had 132.8 inches of snow, a nearly 71-inch lead on Syracuse, which is followed by Binghamton, Albany and Rochester. The National Weather Service said the snow that fell Tuesday pushed this winter ahead of the winter of 1983-1984.

Buffalo is 46 inches above its normal total through that date, while Syracuse is 55 inches below and Rochester is 47 inches below.

"Rochester's in last place. That's totally surprising," DeCoursey said.

The national Golden Snow Globe contest, also for cities of 100,000 or more people, is closer but Buffalo still has a comfortable, 28-inch lead over second-place Grand Rapids, Mich., the only other big city to record more than 100 inches of snowfall.

"It's like being in the final quarter of a football game. You've got, like, two minutes left," Vermette said of Grand Rapids' slim chances to overtake Buffalo.

He pointed out this is the first time since the Golden Snowball contest started in the late 1970s that Buffalo will win it in back-to-back winters.

The winter season technically runs through June 30, and DeCoursey usually waits until late April or May to anoint the winners of the contests. But he said he's ready to call the Snowball race, if not both, now.

There is no trophy given to the winner of the national contest. DeCoursey said it's hard enough coordinating the handoff of the Snowball trophy among cities in upstate New York.

Vermette knows this firsthand.

As chronicled in The Buffalo News, the administration of Mayor Byron Brown has declined to take the Golden Snowball in past years, even as advocates such as Vermette pushed city government to accept it.

Vermette finally brought the trophy to Buffalo late last summer, in time to take it to the National Buffalo Wing Festival over Labor Day weekend.

The Snowball trophy, much like hockey's Stanley Cup, has gotten around in recent months, including a longer stint at the Buffalo Museum of Science, a stay at Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora and an appearance on "Off Beat Cinema."

Vermette said he's got the trophy back now as it awaits its next destination.

He already has an intriguing idea if the Snowball ever ends up at a doughnut shop: Replacing the snow globe that sits on top of the trophy, for a day, with one of their baked treats.

"I'm pushing it because I want to get it out," Vermette said. "And I tell people, I tell everyone, 'This is your trophy. It's not my trophy.' "