Snow cancels Tuesday Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Lockport

Because of the expected heavy snowstorm, the Niagara County Health Department on Monday announced the cancellation of Tuesday's scheduled Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center Arena in Lockport.

The clinic was restricted to those scheduled to obtain a second dose of the vaccine. More than 700 people are affected by the cancellation, Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. About 2,000 second doses are to be given this week.

Those with appointments for the Tuesday clinic will receive emails from the Health Department with links to time slots at Kenan on Wednesday or Thursday. Those who lack internet access should call 211.

Those who already had Wednesday or Thursday appointments should keep them as scheduled, the department said.

Niagara County also announced that the impending storm delayed bridge construction work on Slayton Settlement Road in Royalton, which was supposed to begin Monday. That project, including a road closure, is now scheduled to begin next Monday. The closure will last a week.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.