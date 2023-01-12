Snow – but nothing like the Christmas blizzard – in the forecast for Friday

Yes, there's some snow on the way.

No, it won't be much to worry about.

Light snow is in the forecast for Friday, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, which could blanket the Buffalo area in 2 to 3 inches of snow. Niagara County and the Southern Tier could see a few inches more, up to about 5 inches.

"But it's nothing to freak out about," assured Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here's what to expect.

Rain will move into the region this afternoon, Jurkowski said. And that rain will switch over to snow sometime overnight, likely after midnight.

The light snow is expected to continue through Saturday morning. The snow is expected to affect the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s during the day Thursday before slowly dropping below freezing Friday morning and dipping into the 20s and even teens on Saturday.

For Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills host a playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, the forecast is calling for cloudy skies, a light breeze and temperatures in the low to mid 30s on Sunday.

"A pleasant day to do outdoor activities," Jurkowski said of the conditions. That should be welcome news for Bills fans headed to Highmark Stadium.