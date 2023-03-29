It may be spring but that doesn't mean winter is over for Western New York.

A fast-moving cold front blasted the region for about an hour during the Wednesday evening commute, causing temperatures to plummet and turning rain into a quick burst of snow, leaving behind white lawns and wet highways.

The fast-moving storm hit Niagara Falls about 4 p.m. and passed through the Buffalo metro area shortly before 5. Motorists faced whiteouts in spots, but no major traffic problems were reported. Snowfall in most areas appeared to be an inch or less.

Temperatures at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga dropped from 45 degrees at 4 p.m. to 31 at 6 p.m. Lows near 20 are forecast overnight.

Winds, which gusted as high as 55 mph, began diminishing quickly after the storm passed. At 6 p.m., the National Weather Service reported winds of 14 mph, gusting to 23 mph.

Thursday's forecast calls for milder weather, with highs in the upper 30s and even a little sunshine.