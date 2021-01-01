Snow and ice in forecast for Buffalo metro, freezing rain south and east

Watch out for slippery roads tonight as a mix of snow and freezing rain falls in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Batavia and Medina.

"Additional snow accumulations of up to less than an inch and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch" were possible through midnight, but especially this evening, the National Weather Service in Buffalo said in a winter weather advisory.

Freezing rain is also expected to arrive in parts of Western New York south and east of the Buffalo metro area starting this afternoon, the weather service said.

Forecasters predict the freezing rain will cause up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation, with the largest amounts expected in areas closer to the Pennsylvania border.

A winter weather advisory for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties goes into effect at 2 p.m. and runs until midnight, the weather service said.

The freezing rain will create slippery road conditions.

