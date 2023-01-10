'Sneak Peek' of 2023 Decorators' Show House coming in March

Tickets are now available for both the Sneak Peek and the 2023 Decorators’ Show House – St. Patrick’s Friary House, 102 Seymour St., in Buffalo’s Hydraulics district.

For two weekends in March, Sneak Peek allows visitors to tour the Show House before the transformation by local design professionals begins. The Gothic Revival-style friary, which was built in 1891, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4-5 and March 11-12.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Decorators’ Show House, a community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News since 1981, is scheduled for public viewing June 3-24. The biennial event has raised more than $4.4 million to date.

Tickets are available through the Junior League of Buffalo's website, buffalo.jl.org, or at the door.

Sneak Peek tickets are $10. Show House tickets are $30 until June 2 and $35 from June 3-24. Private tours are available for $40 until June 2 and $45 from June 3-24. More information is available on the Junior League website.

The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., was the site of the 21st Decorators’ Show House in 2021. It raised $315,000, which was awarded to Providence Farm Collective.