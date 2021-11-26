Snarled supply chain scares some consumers into Christmas shopping early

Kelly Mann of Gasport is not about to let bare shelves ruin her 13-year-old daughter's Christmas. In September, when she saw reports that a backlog of cargo ships threatened to choke the supply chain, she got to work.

"When they first started talking about supply chain issues, I started looking at a few things and sale prices," she said. "I started looking at what was on Amazon and what was on the flash sales."

She bought two must-have presents right away – one for her daughter and one for her sister.

The strategy has paid off before. She watches the news closely and was able to stock up on toilet paper before it sold out at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"If Covid has taught us anything, it is this: I will take you down for the last package of Charmin just as fast as our parents would have taken down their neighbor for a Cabbage Patch doll on Black Friday in 1985," she joked.

It started with toilet paper. Then it was cars. Now, the bottleneck at shipping ports has put electronics, toys and clothing in short supply. It has some shoppers on edge, worried they may not find what they need for Christmas.

