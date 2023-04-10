The Covid-19 pandemic is ending just as it began for FeedMore WNY: with more hungry people showing up at the doors of local food banks.

And one reason for that may be the very fact that the federally declared public health emergency is coming to an end. Benefits that were expanded or modified in a rush three years ago – most notably the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – are being cut back to their pre-pandemic shape and size.

The pandemic-era expansion of what many still refer to as food stamps expired in March. As a result, about 143,000 Erie County residents saw their benefits cut, on average, by about $87 per month, according to estimates calculated by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington think tank.

More people started appearing at local food banks soon after the cut took place, said Catherine Shick, public relations manager for FeedMore WNY.

"While we don't have those solid numbers yet, we have already spoken to and heard feedback from many at our agencies that they have experienced an increase in visits," Shick said. "And some of our mobile food pantry partners have already requested additional product to distribute for next month because of the higher level of visits they experienced in March."

And that is just the start of the changes facing lower-income Western New Yorkers. Soon, for the first time since before the pandemic, Medicaid recipients, as well as families with children enrolled in Child Health Plus, will have to renew their coverage: That is, prove that they still qualify for the government-subsidized health care plans. The federal government estimates that 17.4% of recipients – or about 64,000 people in Erie County, based on most recent state enrollment statistics – will end up having to leave those two government health plans and get coverage elsewhere.

Here is a closer look, then, at the changes to the two programs:

Shrinking SNAP

With the economy in sudden lockdown in March 2020, Congress rushed to make sure that people wouldn't go hungry. Stimulus checks went to millions of Americans. Student loan repayments were suspended. And SNAP benefits, which long have put food on the tables of low-income households, were boosted substantially.

But in March, the SNAP program's expansion became one of the last of the pandemic-era benefit boosts to expire. And to hear Shick tell it, the move came at a tough time: just after inflation and other economic factors had prompted a 22% increase in visits to Feedmore WNY's food pantries in the six months prior to March, compared to the same period a year earlier.

"People are still trying to unbury themselves from the financial hardships wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic," Shick said. "And people continue to struggle to live paycheck to paycheck and deal with inflation, with those rising costs of groceries and putting fuel in their vehicles to get to work."

The Erie County Department of Social Services notified SNAP recipients of the coming cut before it happened, both via mail and on social media, said Karen Rybicki, first deputy commissioner of the agency. For that reason, she said, the county has not received a great number of calls of concern about the move – even though the cut surely made things tougher for many families as rent and other household costs increase.

"It's not the impact of just removing the SNAP benefits, but it's the increases of those other things that also compound the problem," Rybicki said.

Some people could lose their SNAP benefits entirely, too, under legislation pushed in Congress by Rep. Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota Republican. Johnson's bill would toughen work requirements for able-bodied SNAP recipients who don't have dependents.

“Work is the best pathway out of poverty,” Johnson said. “Work requirements have proven to be effective, and people who can work should work. With more than 11 million open jobs, there are plenty of opportunities for SNAP recipients to escape poverty and build a better life.”

So far, though, Republicans have not been able to build enough support for Johnson's proposal in the GOP-controlled House, and even if it passed there, it would face dire prospects in the Democrat-controlled Senate. And that fact brings comfort to Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who worries about the impact that the recent SNAP cuts have had locally.

"The northeast region of the country is older and poorer," he said. "So when these cuts occur, they disproportionately affect Buffalo and Western New York."

Medicaid moves

Unlike the cuts to SNAP, the coming changes to Medicaid and Child Health Plus will roll out slowly over the course of the next 14 months.

For the first time since before the pandemic, people who receive health care from those programs will have to renew their benefits. In essence, they will have to reapply. Renewal notices will be sent out on a rolling basis, with deadlines for reapplying falling between June 30 of this year and May 31, 2024.

Congress mandated that renewal process last year, and, of course, the move means that some people who qualified for government health care three years ago no longer will, either because of an increase in income or other factors. But New York State officials say they want to make sure there will be a smooth transition for those who will lose their current government-subsidized health insurance.

"The end of the public health emergency does not mean a downshift in public health," State Medicaid Director Amir Bassiri said. "It is our top priority to reinstate eligibility reviews in a way that retains coverage for as many enrollees as possible and limits coverage gaps, particularly for vulnerable populations dependent on services. It is the right of every New Yorker to have access to insurance, and we remain committed to keeping this right intact."

Some 83% of the people who will have to renew got their current benefits through NY State of Health, the state's online health care marketplace. And that will make the transition to new insurance easier for those New Yorkers who no longer qualify for Medicaid, said Danielle Holahan, executive director of NY State of Health.

"NY State of Health has been working for the past year to educate the public about these changes," Holahan said. "We are prepared to assist enrollees in navigating the steps to renew and have systems in place to transition individuals who are no longer Medicaid-eligible into the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus or a qualified health plan."

Some health care experts worry, though, that the recertification process will be an administrative nightmare that will push some people out of the coverage they deserve.

"Many people will lose coverage, despite remaining eligible for Medicaid or becoming eligible for other types of low-cost coverage due to administrative hurdles they must overcome to maintain their coverage," said Farah Erzouki, a senior policy analyst at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, in a recent blog post. "But massive coverage losses aren’t inevitable. States should prioritize changes that they can act on quickly and that will have the greatest impact in keeping eligible people covered."